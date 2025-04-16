Rock Pop Sensation, Rachel DeeLynn Follows Up Two Number Ones With Her Second Worldwide Radio Single, 'Egomaniac'

Rachel DeeLynn’s second radio single, “Egomaniac”

Rachel DeeLynn's debut single, "CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?" rocketed to the top of both the Euro Indie Network Charts and World Indie Charts at number one in March.

Rachel DeeLynn isn't just airing out dirty laundry, she's torching it and dancing in the ashes. This is a breakup song for the bold, the fed-up and the ready-to-move on. I'll be blasting it on repeat” — Trace Whittaker, Pop Icon Magazine

HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville based pop rock artist Rachel DeeLynn ( http://www.racheldeelynn.com/ ) follows up her last two number one worldwide radio hit singles with her high-energy second single, "Egomaniac". Her last radio single rocketed to the top of the charts with “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” DeeLynn’s worldwide hit soared to number one three weeks ago on the World Indie Music Top 100 charts and reached the top of the Euro Indie Network Top 100 music charts at number one two weeks ago. Her single is currently playing everywhere on satellite radio, terrestrial FM radio, Internet radio and radio networks worldwide; including airplay on KIIS 102.7 FM in Los Angeles to Radio Sydney in Australia to BBC 6 Radio in London UK (over 7 million listeners).Trace Whittaker of Pop Icon Magazine said this about Rachel DeeLynn and her new radio single:: “Egomaniac!” is a two-and-a-half-minute adrenaline shot to the heart—furious, fast, and cathartic. DeeLynn takes aim at an ex so self-absorbed he’s practically a walking mirror, and she doesn’t pull a single punch. What I love most about the track is that it doesn’t wallow. It doesn’t romanticize heartbreak. It calls it out, flips it the bird, and struts away with its head held high. That’s the energy I want from a breakup song in 2025.” Music critics are raving over Rachel DeeLynn and her latest worldwide hit, "In"Egomaniac", Rachel DeeLynn successfully merges the ferocity of her earlier work with newfound layers of introspection and critique. The song not only solidifies her reputation as a fearless voice in the pop-punk but also marks a pivotal moment in her artistic journey. It is a bold invitation to explore the complexities of self-identity and societal expectation--a challenge that is as much about personal growth as it is about cultural commentary."--Gwen Waggoner, Skope Magazine."If you've ever loved someone who only loved themselves, this song will hit you like a truth bomb. Rachel DeeLynn isn't just airing dirty laundry--she's torching it and dancing in the ashes. "Egomaniac" is a breakup song for the bold, the fed-up, and the ready-to-move-on---and I'll be blasting this on repeat."--Trace Whittaker, Pop Icon Magazine."Songwriting beyond her years... ...Flames with charisma... ...The work of a first-class songwriter"-Mark Druery, Indie Shark.DeeLynn’s musical journey has always been marked by her innate ability to captivate her audience with authenticity and a fearless approach to telling the whole truth- the good, the bad, and the ugliest. "Egomaniac" is no different. The song not only showcases DeeLynn’s powerful emotional range, but also her ability to craft music that resonates deeply with fans across the globe and genres. Rachel DeeLynn has shared her talents with venues across the globe and honed her skills at the acclaimed Berklee College of Music. In addition, she recently signed with Clinetel Records Nashville Sony and Artec Sync and was recently featured on ETV Nashville, The Conversation with Bridgetti Lam Banda and WNAX FM. Stay tuned for upcoming interviews, follow up singles and a chance to rock out live to “CAN YOU HEAR ME NOW?” with Rachel.For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:_[Thornton Cline| Clinetel Records Nashville.

