Repario Extends Relativity Partnership, Supporting Industry Shift to the Cloud

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repario, a leading provider of eDiscovery services, has extended its strategic partnership with Relativity, further aligning with the global legal technology company’s cloud-first commitment. As part of the renewed, multi-year contract, Repario will continue to provide the AI-powered cloud platform, RelativityOne, underscoring its increased investment in modernized legal technology.

“RelativityOne has been a transformative force for Repario, enabling us to deliver more agile, secure and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Dave Deppe, CEO at Repario. “What makes this partnership truly exceptional is Relativity’s deep understanding of the highly specialized services we provide to our partners—and their willingness to collaborate with us in ways that are both strategic and customer-centric. Together, we’ve delivered tailored solutions that go beyond technology to drive real, measurable value for our customers, and we look forward to building on this shared success.”

Investing in cloud-based technology provides Repario with the increased performance, security and scalability needed to address the legal data challenges of tomorrow. By harnessing the power of RelativityOne, Repario can more efficiently review documents of any type, including emails, spreadsheets, chats, prompt-and-response conversations, and PDFs. Available on a global scale and supported by substantial investment in SaaS-based infrastructure, RelativityOne is thoughtfully designed with unparalleled performance, support and security top of mind. Relativity builds security into every step of its product development lifecycle, giving users the insights and tools needed to keep sensitive data protected.

“We weren’t the only ones losing sleep over how to transition more than 15,000 unique entities, hosting well over a petabyte of data, across seven global instances of Relativity Server to RelativityOne,” said Deppe. “In my nearly 20 years of working with Relativity’s leadership, I’ve never seen them work harder than they did to help make this transition possible. Their support, combined with our deep migration expertise and custom application development, has uniquely positioned us to serve the full range of our customers’ business needs.”

“Repario’s decision to deepen our partnership is one that reflects their commitment to upholding the future of the legal industry,” said Laurie Usewicz, Chief Partner Officer at Relativity. “The steps taken today to prioritize the cloud mean that their customers can embrace the full scope of tech innovation for years to come. We’re excited to continue this collaboration and witness the increased agility from the Repario team.”

RelativityOne offers a wide range of capabilities tailored for faster, more efficient and more accurate work, including fit-for-purpose generative AI solutions that produce defensible and transparent results. Relativity’s generative AI product suite, Relativity aiR, empowers users to meet aggressive deadlines, get better insights faster, protect privileged materials, and build case stories, all within the security of RelativityOne.

Relativity announced in January that all new matters created on or after January 1, 2028, must be hosted in RelativityOne, with limited geographical and use case exceptions. Existing matters and workspaces will continue to be supported in Relativity Server. Learn more about the policy and what to expect when embarking on the cloud journey.

To learn how Repario can guide your team through a seamless transition to RelativityOne and future-proof your legal operations, contact us at 833-883-2746 or visit https://repariodata.com/contact/.

ABOUT REPARIO

Repario is a global provider of eDiscovery, investigation, information governance, and managed review services. With a track record of assisting high-profile clients in complex legal situations, Repario continues to establish itself as a beacon of reliability and innovation in legal technology solutions.

ABOUT RELATIVITY

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

