Repario Appoints Kip Hauser as Chief Revenue Officer

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Repario, a leading eDiscovery provider supporting law firms, corporations, and government agencies, is proud to announce the appointment of Kip Hauser as their new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Kip brings over 30 years of experience in the legal industry, and this appointment reinforces Repario’s dedication to having the best talent and service as a component of it’s strategy for growth.

“Kip has a passion for eDiscovery and a strong reputation as a successful leader who cares about the people he works with and clients we serve,” said Dave Deppe, CEO of Repario. “His deep industry knowledge and track record of success, will help Repario set a new standard for client service in the eDiscovery space.”

Kip has a distinguished career marked by significant achievements in the eDiscovery and legal technology sectors. Prior to joining Repario, he held key senior roles at Consilio, Legility, and Inventus, where he was instrumental in achieving material company objectives, building cross-functional teams, and growing the company's footprint in new markets.

"I'm honored to join the team at Repario during this dynamic period," said Kip. "I’m looking forward to harnessing our collective expertise to deliver the most effective eDiscovery solutions and create meaningful value for our clients. With this team, I am confident in our ability to set new standards for quality and service in eDiscovery."

About Repario

Repario is a global provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, information governance, and managed review services. We specialize in providing a full suite of discovery, litigation, and investigation services, delivered by an experienced team of forensic experts, project management professionals, data science experts, attorneys, and other discovery experts. From crafting ESI protocols to running final productions, we handle the details so you can focus on your case strategy.

