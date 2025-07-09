Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,130 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 589 Printer's Number 2104

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - Sponsors

KINKEAD, GAYDOS, SANCHEZ, KHAN, BENHAM, VENKAT, BRENNAN, KUZMA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALAGARI, FREEMAN, HILL-EVANS, FLEMING, OTTEN, DEASY, STEELE, GREEN, KENYATTA, GUENST, SCHWEYER, PASHINSKI, INGLIS, MATZIE, ABNEY, SALISBURY, POWELL, KULIK, MAYES, D. MILLER, MARKOSEK, McANDREW, TAKAC, WEBSTER

Short Title

An Act establishing the Landslide and Sinkhole Insurance Program and the Landslide and Sinkhole Insurance Fund; establishing and providing for the powers and duties of the Landslide and Sinkhole Insurance Board; providing for duties of the Auditor General; imposing a penalty; and making transfers.

Memo Subject

Protecting Pennsylvanians from Landslides

Generated 07/09/2025 12:52 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 589 Printer's Number 2104

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more