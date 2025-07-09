House Bill 1545 Printer's Number 2097
|PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - 1822
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, June 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 17, 2025
|First consideration, June 17, 2025
|Re-committed to RULES, June 17, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 8, 2025
|2097
|Second consideration, with amendments, July 8, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 8, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), July 8, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, July 9, 2025
