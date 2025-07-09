House Bill 1545 Printer's Number 2097

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - 1822 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, June 3, 2025 Reported as committed, June 17, 2025 First consideration, June 17, 2025 Re-committed to RULES, June 17, 2025 Re-reported as committed, July 8, 2025 2097 Second consideration, with amendments, July 8, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, July 8, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page ), July 8, 2025 Re-reported as committed, July 9, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.