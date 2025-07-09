Submit Release
House Bill 441 Printer's Number 0410

PENNSYLVANIA, July 9 - Sponsors

PIELLI, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, WEBSTER, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, McANDREW, FREEMAN, BOROWSKI, OTTEN, VITALI, HOWARD, ISAACSON, BRENNAN, FRANKEL, GREEN, KHAN, MADDEN, D. WILLIAMS, GUENST, PROBST, KENYATTA, STEELE, KRAJEWSKI, RABB, CONKLIN, DAVIDSON, SALISBURY, BURGOS, McNEILL, SCHLOSSBERG, FRIEL, SCOTT, SAMUELSON, BELLMON, WAXMAN, O'MARA, SHUSTERMAN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 23, 1982 (P.L.597, No.170), known as the Wild Resource Conservation Act, further providing for legislative finding and declaration of policy and for definitions; and providing for wild native terrestrial invertebrate management.

Memo Subject

Protect Our Native Species

