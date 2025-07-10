Cupix Achieves New Heights with Insta360 X5: Superior 3D Point Clouds and Smarter AI Progress Analytics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cupix, a global leader in AI-powered progress tracking and spatial intelligence, has announced its new integration with the Insta360 X5 camera. Cupix’s seamless support of the Insta360 X5 brings a major upgrade to reality capture workflows across the architecture, engineering, construction and facility management industries.

By combining Insta360’s latest high performance camera with Cupix’s AI-driven spatial intelligence platform, users can fully harness the power of the X5’s upgraded hardware, resulting in sharper visuals, improved low-light performance and more detailed 3D data, which leads to more efficient workflows from capture to collaboration.

“Our customers rely on accurate, timely data to keep projects on track and reduce costly errors,” said Simon Bae, CEO of Cupix. “Integrating the Insta360 X5 with our platform means they can capture higher-quality visuals with less effort, giving them confidence to make informed decisions and keep their projects moving forward.”

With Dual 1/1.28'' sensors on the X5, field users will be able to capture more 3D data points for their Cupix models, resulting in more accurate measurements on jobsites or in facilities. In addition, low-light performance is significantly enhanced by the new camera’s dual large sensors, combined with AI-powered noise reduction technology, enabling clearer indoor captures even in dim conditions.

Finally, the new camera offers an extended battery life of up to 185 minutes of continuous recording. This longer operating time minimizes interruptions during site capture and allows teams to work more efficiently without having the need to recharge their devices.

“At Insta360, we’re constantly looking to empower professionals with better imaging tools that streamline field-to-office workflows,” said Jason Jia, CTO of Insta360. “The integration between Insta360 X5 and Cupix’s advanced AI platform demonstrates the power of combining cutting-edge hardware with intelligent software. Whether it’s capturing progress in complex indoor environments or delivering immersive, high-clarity virtual walkthroughs, this collaboration is designed to raise the bar for digital construction and facility management.”

Other benefits of the X5 integration include:

→ Superior Dollhouse Quality: Users will experience sharper, cleaner and more complete digital twins from the documentation

→ Enhanced Video Quality: The larger, upgraded sensors and AI processing deliver crisp, immersive virtual walkthroughs

Cupix remains committed to supporting cutting-edge 360 cameras that empower professionals across the globe to document and analyze their spaces with precision, speed and spatial intelligence.



About Cupix

Cupix™ is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry’s leading AI-powered 4D as-built platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge spatial intelligence platform, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across all projects.

For further information, please visit www.cupix.com.

About Insta360

Founded in 2015, Insta360 creates boldly innovative products that help people capture and share their lives. Insta360 Enterprise is committed to exploring cutting-edge technology and providing partners with high-quality, easy-to-use and efficient imaging solutions and customized services. Insta360’s Enterprise industry services are widely used in real estate, construction, VR live streaming, street view and many other fields. They have facilitated technological upgrades for partners in over 14 industries and nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.insta360.com/enterprise.

