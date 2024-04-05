Insta360 Enterprise and Cupix Partner to Advance Digital Twin Solutions with Integrated 360-Degree Imaging

Insta360 and Cupix Partnership

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insta360 Enterprise announced a strategic partnership with Cupix™, the frontrunner in AI-powered 4D as-built platforms. Insta360 is an innovative technology leader that creates boldly innovative products and helps people capture and share their lives. Insta360 Enterprise is leading the transformation of various industries by seamlessly integrating 360 cameras into traditional workflows, including the construction industry. Requiring only a consumer-grade 360-degree camera, Cupix provides the fastest and easiest way to create and share a best-in-class 3D digital twin.

Through this strategic collaboration, Insta360’s premium 6K 360 camera, ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition, is now fully integrated and supported within CupixWorks and CupixVista – offering high-quality, easy-to-use and efficient digital twin solutions to built-world professionals. The partnership aims to innovate enterprise applications by delivering premium image quality and exceptional Low-Light Performance to create immersive panoramic views, 3D point clouds and textured meshes of as-built conditions .

"We're pleased to join forces with Cupix, leveraging their 3D digital twin technology in the CupixWorks and CupixVista solutions to advance innovation. Through this collaboration, Insta360 cameras' exceptional image quality can provide clear data and insights through an integrated reality capture solution, even for large-scale infrastructure projects. We look forward to further collaborating with Cupix to digitize construction and helping customers maximize efficiency across all project stages." said Yun Li, Enterprise Lead of Insta360.

Simon Bae, CEO of Cupix, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Through our collaboration with Insta360, we’ve seen what innovative solutions like the RS 1-Inch 360 camera can do for customers in industries like construction and site management. Southland Industries, a leading MEP contractor, is a prime example of how Insta360 empowers companies to transform businesses with immersive spatial content. We look forward to more joint successes as the creators of compelling 360 and 3D experiences.”

The Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 camera boasts standout features that elevate project documentation and visualization:

* Dual 1-inch sensors for crisp 6K 360 video and 21MP photos.

* Exceptional HDR capabilities for superior image quality in low light environments.

* FlowState stabilization and 360 Horizon Lock technology for smooth footage.

* Long-lasting battery with replaceable design for uninterrupted field capture.

For examples of results of the camera and Cupix's platform, see the video:

https://youtu.be/nDLmk4tWUyA?si=EGwcEYitcYVSKjZ4

With this strategic alliance, Cupix and Insta360 are poised to redefine the construction industry standards, drive innovation, and offer unparalleled solutions for today's complex projects. Insta360 and Cupix will continue integrating the latest technologies to take advantage of continued advancement from both companies. Together, they are redefining industry workflows with integrated 3D reality capture.

About Insta360

Founded in 2015, Insta360 creates boldly innovative products that help people capture and share their lives. Insta360 Enterprise is committed to exploring cutting-edge technology and providing partners with high-quality, easy-to-use and efficient imaging solutions and customized services. Insta360's Enterprise industry services are widely used in real estate, construction, VR live streaming, street view and many other fields. They have facilitated technological upgrades for partners in over 14 industries and nearly 100 countries and regions worldwide.

For further information, please visit Insta360 Reality Capture Solution Page.

About Cupix

Cupix™ is the trusted partner of choice for delivering the industry’s leading AI-powered 4D as-built platform to builders and owners everywhere. Their cutting-edge digital twin technology, CupixWorks, helps AEC professionals optimize costs, collaborate remotely around the world, and increase visibility across all projects.

For further information, please visit www.cupix.com.

Media Contacts:

Insta360 ENTERPRISE

Katherine Huang

huangyan@insta360.com