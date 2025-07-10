Gantrade Corporation Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence, Innovation, and Global Growth

MONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gantrade Corporation, a leading global chemical supplier, proudly marks its 50th Anniversary in 2025, celebrating five decades of delivering trusted chemical solutions, industry expertise, and enduring partnerships around the world.

Founded in 1975 by Mahendra Parekh in Montvale, New Jersey, Gantrade began with a bold vision: to create value through chemical distribution excellence. From our local roots, Gantrade has evolved into a global partner with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, maintaining an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success.

"As we celebrate our golden anniversary, we remain committed to our core values that were set by our founder Mahendra Parekh five decades ago while embracing new opportunities in sustainability, digitalization, and market expansion," said the Gantrade Leadership Team. "Our focus on delivering dependable supply, timely advice, and a global perspective will continue to help our customers maintain steady production and make smarter business decisions."

A Journey of Global Growth and Industry Leadership

• 1975 – The Beginning: Gantrade Corporation is founded in Montvale, NJ.

• 1981 – European Expansion: Launch of Gantrade Europe Ltd., establishing our company's first international footprint.

• 2005 – Asian Market Entry: Opening of Gantrade Dalian Co., Ltd. in China, strengthening our global supply chain.

• 2019 – European Reinforcement: Launch of Gantrade Europe BV in Belgium to enhance European operations.

• 2025 – Golden Anniversary: Celebrating 50 years of innovation, growth, and trusted partnerships worldwide.


Today, Gantrade serves key industries including Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers (CASE), Plastics, Construction, Textiles, and Packaging, offering a broad portfolio of monomers, intermediates, and polymers tailored to our customers’ needs.

See our entire list of Chemical Markets Served | Gantrade and Product Finder | Gantrade Corporation

The Gantrade Difference: Beyond Distribution

Gantrade’s success is built on more than chemical supply — it’s about delivering real solutions:

• Industry Expertise: 50 years of specialized chemical knowledge.

• Local Service: Strategic inventory locations across three continents.

• Innovation Mindset: Proactive development of solutions for evolving market demands.

• Empowered Employees - Inspiring innovation, leadership, and growth.

• Responsive engagements with partners and customers.

• Global Perspective: Leveraging employee knowledge from on-site global activities.

• Sustainability Focus: Commitment to advancing environmentally responsible chemistry.


Future Focused on Growth and Sustainability

Looking ahead, Gantrade is poised for our next era of leadership with strategic initiatives focused on:

• Market Expansion in emerging regions.

• Digital Transformation to enhance our customer experience.

• Sustainable Innovation in Greener Chemistry Solutions.

• Strengthening Strategic Partnerships with suppliers and customers alike.

• Focused on Delivering reliable supply, timely insights, and a global outlook to help our customers sustain productivity and make smarter business decisions.

Join Our 50th Anniversary Celebration

Throughout 2025, Gantrade will celebrate our milestone at major industry conferences and special events. Gantrade is also launching a commemorative Anniversary Brochure that highlights our journey, achievements, and vision for the future.

Visit Celebrating 50 Years of Chemical Innovation to follow our anniversary planning, connect with our employee teams, and see how Gantrade continues to power innovation across our industries.

About Gantrade Corporation Gantrade Corporation: A Global Leader in CASE, Monomers, Urethane Intermediates, Emulsions and Polymers, Plastics and Resins, and specialty sectors like Construction, Packaging, Automotive and Textiles. For 50 years, Gantrade Corporation has been a trusted name in the global supply chain of monomers, intermediates, and polymers, serving markets across the United States, Europe, and Asia. We are committed to delivering dependable, sustainable chemical solutions with a focus on integrity, quality, safety, and environmental stewardship. At Gantrade, we offer a one-stop solution for chemical needs across a wide range of industries, including CASE (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers), urethane intermediates, emulsions and polymers, plastics and resins, as well as specialty markets such as construction, packaging, automotive, and textiles. A Legacy of Excellence Founded in 1975, Gantrade has built responsible, long-term relationships with major global producers, allowing us to offer customers immediate access to the latest market intelligence and product innovations. Our focused yet diverse product portfolio enables us to mitigate risks for our customers while enhancing supply reliability. With strategic global sourcing and significant purchasing scale, Gantrade offers dynamic pricing structures designed to help customers strengthen their margins and compete more effectively. Why Partner with Gantrade? - 50 years of specialized chemical expertise - Global reach with local service - Sustainability-focused sourcing and innovation - Customer-first approach with tailored business solutions Discover how Gantrade’s commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer success can help drive your business forward.

