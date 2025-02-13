Gantrade Promotes 100% Bio-Based ECOTRION® PO3G Polyols for High-Performance Polyurethanes

PO3G Sustainable Process Technology

Achieve sustainability & durability with our reliable local supply of 100% Bio-Based PO3G polyols engineered for high-performance polyurethane applications

MONTVALE, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a 100% Bio-Based, high-performance polyether polyol that meets your sustainability goals and performance requirements can be challenging. Polyurethanes based on our PO3G Polyols offer the durability, flexibility, and mechanical properties required for demanding applications.

Local, Reliable Supply of 100% Bio-Based PO3G – Available Now with Gantrade

Gantrade’s ECOTRION® PO3G polyols offer a 100% Bio-Based, high-performance alternative with local availability and multiple molecular weight options (H600, H1000, H2000, H2400, H2700). Gantrade provides:

• Fast, reliable supply – No long lead times or unexpected delays.

• Certified sustainability – USDA, VINCOTTE, and TUV certified for 100% Bio-Based carbon content.

• Seamless integration – Ensures superior flexibility, resilience, toughness, and wear resistance in a performance based polyurethane elastomer.

Learn More About Gantrade's 100% Bio-Based PO3G

Proven Performance in Polyurethanes

ECOTRION® PO3G polyols deliver unmatched benefits in polyurethane applications, including:

• Superior resistance to hydrolytic cleavage – Enhances durability and longevity.

• Exceptional flexibility & low-temperature resilience – Maintains performance in extreme conditions.

• High resiliency & rebound properties – Ideal for high-impact applications.

• Excellent mechanical & dynamic properties – Ensures strength and stability.

• High abrasion & wear resistance – Extends product lifespan.

• Good cut, chip, & tear resistance – Reduces damage in demanding environments.

End-Use Markets for PO3G-Based Polyurethanes

Gantrade’s ECOTRION® PO3G polyols are trusted in industries that demand both performance and sustainability:

• PUD Coatings & Adhesives

• Automotive Interior Coatings

• Footwear

• Waterproof Textiles & Clothing

• CASE Applications (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Elastomers)

• Wheels & Rollers

• Artificial Leather

• TPU/TPEE/COPE Elastomers

Don't let supply chain issues slow you down!

Secure your 100% Bio-Based PO3G supply today with Gantrade's expert team. Explore our extensive portfolio of polyols, reach out to our technical team for guidance, inquire about pricing, or request samples to try in your formulations. With Gantrade's dependable partnerships and global perspective, we're more than just a supplier – we're your partner in success. Contact our team today to discuss your application needs.

Contact Gantrade Today

Gantrade Corporation | Montvale, NJ | +1 201-573-1955, Gantrade Europe Limited | Staines Upon Thames | +44 (1279) 755 775,

Gantrade Europe BV | Mechelen | +32 1548 1080, Gantrade China | Dalian | +86 (411) 8253 5551, Global Chemical Solutions

https://www.gantrade.com/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/gantrade

