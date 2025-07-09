Keyless2Go Expands Product Line with New Vehicle Fitments Across Major Brands

Keyless2Go Replacement Hyundai 4 Button Proximity Remote Smart Key Keyless2Go Replacement Ford 5 Button Proximity Smart Key

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyless2Go , a leading supplier of high-quality automotive keyless entry remotes and smart keys, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product line. This update includes a wide range of new vehicle fitments, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage for modern vehicles and enhancing customer convenience.The newly added fitments span several major automotive brands, including Ford, Lexus, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Acura, and Genesis. These additions reflect Keyless2Go’s ongoing investment in innovation and responsiveness to market demand.🚗 New Vehicle Fitments Include:Ford- 2022–2024 Mustang, Mustang Cobra- 2023–2025 F-Series: F-150, F-150 Raptor, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, F-600, F-750- 2023–2025 TransitLexus- 2020–2025 ES250, ES300H, ES350- 2020–2023 LS500, IS300, IS350- 2022–2024 IS500- 2021–2024 RC F- 2020–2024 RC300, RC350- 2020–2021 NX300HToyota- 2020–2025 Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Tacoma- 2021–2024 Sienna, Venza- 2023–2024 Prius, Prius Prime- 2020–2023 MiraiHyundai- 2013–2018 Santa Fe- 2021–2024 Elantra, Elantra Hybrid- 2022–2025 Palisade- 2022 TucsonKia- 2015–2018 Sedona- 2021–2024 SeltosAcura- 2022–2025 RDXGenesis- 2022–2025 GV70This expansion ensures that Keyless2Go continues to meet the evolving needs of automotive professionals and consumers alike. With a focus on quality, compatibility, and affordability, the company remains a trusted partner in the automotive aftermarket.🛒 Smarter Shopping with Keyless2Go.comWith the launch of its new Shopify-powered website, https://keyless2go.com , customers can now:- Quickly verify compatibility by entering their vehicle’s year, make, and model- See upfront pricing for remotes and programming—no hidden fees- Locate a Certified Locksmith in their area- Prepay online for both the product and service- Receive their key by mail along with a voucher for cutting and programming at any Keyless2Go Certified Locksmith 🔧 About Keyless2GoWith over 5 million key fobs sold nationwide, Keyless2Go is a trusted name among professional locksmiths. The brand is known for its FCC-registered consistency, OE-grade components, and rigorous batch-level quality control. Every purchase is backed by a satisfaction guarantee and supported by a knowledgeable customer service team. Keyless2Go proudly partners with local locksmiths across the country.To order a replacement key or find a certified locksmith near you, visit https://keyless2go.com

