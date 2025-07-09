Attorney General Jackley Announces Clark Man Charged in Murder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Clark man has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Murder in the death of a Clark resident Tuesday.

Bowen Fladland, 34, was arrested Tuesday after a deceased female was found at a Clark residence. He is being held in Codington County Jail in Watertown.

“The suspect and the victim knew each other, and there is no threat to the public,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We ask the public to stay away from the crime scene so a thorough investigation can be done.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Clark Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Clark County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

