After 40 Years in Solitary Confinement, African Elephant Kenya Takes First Steps Onto Sanctuary Ground

Kenya's rescue marks Global Sanctuary for Elephants’ second elephant relocation in 2025 and a milestone in ethical elephant care in South America.

This is Kenya’s first real chance to simply live as an elephant. Her resilience and grace are remarkable, and we’re honored to give her the space, safety and autonomy she’s been denied for too long.” — Scott Blais, GSE co-founder and CEO

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenya, a 44-year-old female African elephant, has arrived at Elephant Sanctuary Brazil (ESB), completing a five-day, cross-continental journey from Ecoparque Mendoza in Argentina. Her relocation and transport were led by U.S.-based Global Sanctuary for Elephants (GSE), the only organization to establish and operate an elephant sanctuary in South America.

Kenya’s relocation is GSE’s second this year — following the arrival of African elephant Pupy in April — and the 11th elephant welcomed to ESB since its founding. Kenya was the last remaining elephant at Ecoparque Mendoza, and her journey to sanctuary marks a historic moment as Argentina becomes the first country to voluntarily and ethically end elephant captivity nationwide.

“This is Kenya’s first real chance to simply live as an elephant,” said Scott Blais, GSE co-founder and CEO. “Her resilience and grace are remarkable, and we’re honored to give her the space, safety and autonomy she’s been denied for too long.”

Her rescue follows years of work by GSE’s expert team — navigating bureaucratic hurdles, providing training and coordinating complex transport and care logistics. The relocation team, led by Blais, monitored and supported Kenya throughout her 2,100-mile journey, ensuring her safety and well-being every step of the way. Her calm demeanor throughout the journey reflected the trust she has built with her caregivers and her readiness for this next phase of life.

Now at ESB, Kenya will explore the expansive habitat, reestablish more natural behaviors and have the opportunity to discover companionship with Pupy — on her own terms and in her own time.

About Global Sanctuary for Elephants:

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is a U.S. 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, rescuing and providing sanctuary for captive elephants worldwide. At their accredited, wild-habitat sanctuary, Elephant Sanctuary Brazil, they deliver unmatched care to elephants rescued from zoos, circuses and other detrimental environments. Their approach is characterized by an integrative view of elephant welfare, a dedication to recognizing the individuality of each elephant, and a commitment to providing them with the highest level of autonomy possible.

Global Sanctuary for Elephants is the recipient of the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries’ 2022 Outstanding International Sanctuary Award and Candid’s 2025 Platinum Seal of Transparency.

