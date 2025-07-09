CUMMINS RETURNS AS LEAD SPONSOR FOR UNREASONABLE CONFERENCE IN INDIANAPOLIS

Americus Reed, Wharton School at Unreasonable 2024

Where brand leaders and marketing’s top academics meet to to explore what drives human behavior

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNREASONABLE: A Modern Look at Consumer Motivations returns to Indianapolis September 26, 2025, presented by independent creative agency Young & Laramore and sponsored by Cummins, the global power solutions leader.

Now in its fifth year, UNREASONABLE is the only conference that gathers academic experts specifically for marketers, offering front-line insights, rooted in research, that they won’t hear at standard industry events.

This year’s speaker lineup includes:

• Dr. Cait Lamberton, Wharton – The role of dignity and respect in consumer decision-making

• Dr. Manoj Thomas, Cornell – The psychology of value and pricing

• Dr. Alix Barasch, University of Colorado – The upsides of imperfection in the marketplace

• Dr. Keith Wilcox, Texas A&M – How number framing influences perception

• Dr. Carolyn Yoon, University of Michigan – Neuroforecasting and market prediction

• Dr. Michael Lewis, Emory – The future of fandom and brand loyalty

• Dr. Abigail Sussman, University of Chicago – When CSR actually drives behavior

Held at Newfields, Indianapolis’s cultural hub for art and nature, the one day only event blends research insights with lively Q&A sessions, a network lunch, and post-event cocktail hour.

“UNREASONABLE challenges the outdated belief that consumers are primarily rational,” said Tom Denari, President & CEO of Young & Laramore. “It’s a deep dive into the biases, emotions, and unseen forces that shape how people really make decisions—and we’re proud to help bring that thinking to more marketers each year.”

The conference’s impact has grown across the industry. At SXSW 2025, Denari moderated a panel with past UNREASONABLE speakers to explore how behavioral science is shaping marketing for Fortune 500 brands.

Cummins returns as lead sponsor

“We’re back for a second year because the insights at UNREASONABLE go far beyond marketing theory, they’re directly applicable to both consumer and B2B marketers,” said Carole Casto, Vice President – Marketing and Communications at Cummins. “In a complex market, it’s more important than ever for marketers to ground themselves in the psychology behind how their customers think.”

For more information or to secure tickets, visit www.unreasonableevent.com

About UNREASONABLE

UNREASONABLE is an annual one-day conference that brings together top academic researchers in psychology, neuroscience, and behavioral science to explore what truly drives consumer decision-making. Presented by Young & Laramore, the event is designed for marketers and brand leaders seeking practical, science-backed insights into human behavior. Now in its fifth year, UNREASONABLE is the only conference of its kind curated specifically for marketers. Learn more and get tickets at www.unreasonableevent.com.

About Young & Laramore

Young & Laramore (Y&L) is a national award-winning creative agency based in Indianapolis, known for its exceptional work in brand strategy, design, advertising, marketing and media. Located in a 19th century school building, Y&L reflects their building—identifying first and foremost as students of the consumer. Proudly independent, Y&L answers to no one but their clients and their own compass. They believe that the ideal creative partnership is just that: a true partnership. Y&L works best with brands who believe the same, including Brizo, Cummins, Founders Brewing, Dum-Dums, Bit-O-Honey, Rust-Oleum and Goodwill.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and alternative fuel engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, as well as related components and technologies. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, U.S.A., the company leverages a century of innovation to deliver cleaner, smarter power solutions that help drive its customers forward. Cummins is committed to its “Destination Zero™” ambition to achieve zero emission energy and transportation solutions.

