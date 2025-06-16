2025 UNREASONABLE CONFERENCE RETURNS FOR FIFTH YEAR, BRINGING LEADING ACADEMIC INSIGHTS TO BRAND MARKETERS

Americus Reed, Wharton School at Unreasonable 2024

Speakers from top universities explore what really drives consumer behavior

UNREASONABLE challenges the outdated belief that consumers are primarily rational. It’s a deep dive into the biases, emotions, and unseen forces that shape how people really make decisions.” — Tom Denari, President & CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifth annual UNREASONABLE: A Modern Look at Consumer Motivations returns to Indianapolis on September 26, 2025. Presented by independent creative agency Young & Laramore, the one-day conference brings together a curated group of the nation’s leading behavioral scientists and marketing researchers to explore the emotional, psychological, and social forces that shape modern consumer behavior.

Designed for brand and business leaders, UNREASONABLE is the only conference of its kind that gathers an annual lineup of academic experts specifically for marketers—offering practical, evidence-based insights they won’t find at traditional industry events.

The growing influence of this thinking was presented at SXSW 2025, where Tom Denari, President & CEO, Young & Laramore, moderated a panel exploring the hidden drivers behind human decision-making. The panel featured three 2024 UNREASONABLE speakers—Dr. Kelly Goldsmith (Vanderbilt), Dr. Michael Platt (Wharton), and Dr. Lawrence Williams (University of Colorado)—whose research continues to shape marketing strategies for Fortune 500 brands.

Each year, UNREASONABLE draws a diverse audience—from strategists and CMOs to C-suite leaders and students—who gather to learn from speakers whose insights stretch beyond trends and into human nature itself. At last year’s sold-out event at Newfields, topics ranged from identity loyalty and CSR to AI's blind spots and the psychology of future food (including edible crickets). The day featured lively Q&A sessions and opportunities to connect over lunch and a post-event cocktail hour.

This year’s speaker lineup includes:

• Dr. Cait Lamberton, Wharton – The role of dignity and respect in consumer decision-making

• Dr. Manoj Thomas, Cornell – The psychology of value and pricing

• Dr. Alix Barasch, University of Colorado – The upsides of imperfection in the marketplace

• Dr. Keith Wilcox, Texas A&M – How number framing influences perception

• Dr. Carolyn Yoon, University of Michigan – Neuroforecasting and market prediction

• Dr. Michael Lewis, Emory – The future of fandom and brand loyalty

• Dr. Abigail Sussman, University of Chicago – When CSR actually drives behavior

“UNREASONABLE challenges the outdated belief that consumers are primarily rational,” said Tom Denari, President & CEO of Young & Laramore. “It’s a deep dive into the biases, emotions, and unseen forces that shape how people really make decisions—and we’re proud to help bring that thinking to more marketers each year.”

###

About UNREASONABLE

UNREASONABLE is an annual one-day conference that brings together top academic researchers in psychology, neuroscience, and behavioral science to explore what truly drives consumer decision-making. Presented by Young & Laramore, the event is designed for marketers and brand leaders seeking practical, science-backed insights into human behavior. Now in its fifth year, UNREASONABLE is the only conference of its kind curated specifically for marketers. Learn more and get tickets at www.unreasonableevent.com.

About Young & Laramore

Young & Laramore (Y&L) is an award-winning creative agency based in Indianapolis, known for its exceptional work in brand strategy, design, advertising, marketing and media. Located in a 19th century schoolhouse, Y&L reflects their building—identifying first and foremost as students of the consumer. Proudly independent, Y&L answers to no one but their clients and their own compass. They believe that the ideal creative partnership is just that: a true partnership. Y&L works best with brands who believe the same, including Brizo, Cummins, DEWALT, Dum-Dums, Bit-O-Honey, Rust-Oleum and Goodwill. Visit www.yandl.com to find out more about the agency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.