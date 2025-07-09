Houston VA provides top pancreas care

A new program at Houston VA is changing the lives of Veterans in southeast Texas and beyond. The facility has been designated as the first Center of Excellence for pancreas care within the VA system by the National Pancreas Foundation (NPF). The hospital’s innovative new Pancreas Clinic aims to provide comprehensive care for Veterans suffering from pancreatic diseases.

Charles Morgan, an Army Veteran from Cleveland, Texas, struggled for years with chronic pancreas problems until he received care at Houston VA.

“I was dealing with recurring pancreatitis, and it seemed liked no one could figure out how to stop my pain,” he shared. “Now with my dedicated team, I was able to have my surgery and get a clear treatment plan and the support I need. It’s been life changing.”

“We can help Veterans with not only the diagnosis of pancreas disease but also with pain management, surgery, nutritional guidance, chemical dependency programs and psychosocial support,” said Dr. Shifa Umar, a Houston VA gastroenterologist and pancreatologist. “Our objective is to have the best patient outcomes by treating the whole Veteran and improving their quality of life.”

The pancreas, located behind the stomach, produces insulin and digestive enzymes. Pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas, is a debilitating condition that significantly affects the quality of life for many Veterans. About 67,000 cases of pancreatic cancer are diagnosed annually in the U.S., with Veterans facing a higher incidence than non-Veterans.

NPF Centers of Excellence such as Houston VA are top-tier health care facilities that undergo rigorous audit reviews to ensure they focus on a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of pancreas disease.

Morgan, who served as a nurse in the Army back in the 1990s, says his confidence in his doctors is what makes him drive hours to the medical center for care. “I am so impressed with Dr. Umar,” he said. “She is so smart, listens so intently and cares so much. It really makes her unstoppable as a doctor.”

“I’m in awe of the strength and determination I see in my Veteran patients,” said Umar. “It’s incredibly rewarding to care for those who have served our country. The world-class care we provide them at Houston VA is a testament to the dedication and resilience of both the health care providers and the Veterans we serve.”