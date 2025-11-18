Psychiatry careers at VA 

Bringing hope, healing and health to Veterans

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is dedicated to supporting the mental health of Veterans at every stage, from transitioning out of the military to adjusting to civilian life. Each and every day, VA psychiatrists work as part of interdisciplinary teams that provide compassionate, evidence-based mental health care tailored to each Veteran’s unique needs.

Let’s take a closer look at how VA psychiatrists serve our nation’s heroes and how you can join our team.

Comprehensive, team-based care

VA psychiatrists collaborate closely with psychologists, social workers, nurses and other health professionals to address their patients’ whole health. Together, they manage a range of mental health conditions, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety, substance use disorders and others. This team approach ensures Veterans receive coordinated, high-quality care—no matter where they live.

Evidence-based treatments

Evidence-based treatments are scientifically tested courses of treatment that have proven effective for a particular mental health condition. VA psychiatrists tailor evidence-based treatments to each Veteran’s needs, priorities, values, preferences and goals. It’s a top priority at VA to provide the best treatment, while showing respect, care and consideration for each individual Veteran.

Opportunities for growth and innovation

With one of the largest integrated mental health care programs in the nation, VA offers psychiatrists the chance to work across a variety of clinical settings, including outpatient clinics, inpatient units, telehealth services and specialized programs for trauma and addiction recovery. VA also supports continuing education, research opportunities and leadership development—empowering psychiatrists to grow professionally while advancing the field of Veteran mental health care.

Join our team

VA is always looking for qualified, caring psychiatrists to join our team, and we take pride in offering employee benefits and support that allow our providers to more fully concentrate on their patients.

“If you’re interested in a certain area, they’ll support and reinforce efforts to get you there. I’d always encourage blossoming practitioners to consider a career with VA,” said Dr. Aaron Short, psychiatrist.

Apply today and help a Veteran live a fuller, happier life. Learn more at VA Careers.