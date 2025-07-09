'Unprecedented' Offers a Clear Path Through Real Estate’s New Era

Author: Molly Whalen

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New book by Molly Whalen helps buyers, sellers, and professionals navigate post-settlement real estate with confidence, clarity, and heart.In the wake of the historic Sitzer-Burnett v. NAR settlement, a new real estate reality has emerged—leaving many unsure of how to move forward. But in the middle of this uncertainty, one voice is offering clear, grounded guidance: Molly Whalen, real estate educator, broker, and ethics-first advocate.Her new release, UNPRECEDENTED STEP-BY-STEP REAL ESTATE GUIDE: For Buyers, Sellers, Real Estate Professionals FROM BEGINNER TO ADVANCED, is not just a how-to—it’s a heart-led, hands-on roadmap for navigating one of the biggest legal and industry shifts in real estate history.“This isn’t about fear. It’s about empowerment,” says Whalen. “Real estate is personal, and people deserve to feel protected, prepared, and respected at every step.”A Timely, Practical Resource for a Shifting MarketplaceUnprecedented breaks down the new rules, rights, and responsibilities for buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals post-settlement. With clear explanations, checklists, sample scripts, and client-facing language, Whalen equips her readers to:- Understand and negotiate commissions confidently- Navigate new buyer representation requirements- Ask the right questions when choosing an agent- Advocate for transparency, education, and ethical service.The guide includes the widely shared Real Estate Empowerment Kit—offering free downloadable resources to support clients and agents alike.Why It MattersThe book arrives at a critical moment when trust in real estate systems is being rebuilt. Whalen’s voice is refreshingly human, weaving in fictionalized characters based on real clients—including first-time buyers, veterans, and struggling agents—who seek clarity in a market filled with noise.“We’re not just selling houses anymore,” Whalen explains. “We’re building trust, empowering people, and redefining what it means to be a professional.”About the AuthorMolly Whalen is a respected real estate educator, Broker Associate with Real Broker, LLC, and creator of Real Estate Leader and RealMolly.pro. With over 30 years of experience and a fierce commitment to transparency, fairness, and integrity, she has helped hundreds of first-time buyers, veterans, and clients of all ages move forward with confidence and dignity.Unprecedented is her debut title and the first in a growing educational series.AvailabilityUnprecedented: Step-by-Step Real Estate Guide is now available on Amazon and through major online retailers.Available Now: https://a.co/d/9CROuto Free bonus materials and live class access can be found at: www.realestateleader.net

