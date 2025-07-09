Oliva Gibbs Ranked No. 7 on Vault’s 2026 List of Best Midsize Firms to Work For

Oliva Gibbs Ranked No. 7 Nationally on Vault’s 2026 Best Midsize Firms List, with Top-10 Scores in Technology, Inclusion and Firm Culture.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oliva Gibbs is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 7 out of 90 firms on Vault ‘s 2026 Best Midsize Firms to Work For list, a national ranking based entirely on associate feedback collected through Vault’s Annual Associate Survey.The firm also earned top-10 placements in several key categories, highlighting a workplace culture that values innovation, inclusion, and long-term professional growth, particularly within the competitive oil and gas legal landscape.Vault’s Annual Associate Survey gave Oliva Gibbs standout scores in the following categories:- No. 5 in Technology & Innovation- No. 6 in Associate/Partner Relations- No. 6 in Inclusion- No. 7 in Firm Culture, Formal Training, Hours, Quality of Work, and Wellness- No. 8 in Overall Satisfaction“This recognition means a lot because it’s coming directly from our people,” co-owner Zack Oliva said. “We’ve built a firm that’s fast-moving, collaborative, and focused on doing excellent work, and we know that starts with creating an environment where our attorneys can thrive. Our goal is to be the best oil and gas law firm in the country, and this recognition is a milestone for us on that journey.”“From day one, we’ve been intentional about growing a firm where smart, driven people want to build their careers,” co-owner Brad Gibbs said. “These rankings are meaningful, but more than that, they reflect a culture our team believes in, and that’s what matters most.”Vault’s survey included responses from more than 20,000 associates across the country and measured everything from workplace satisfaction and culture to innovation and training. The results affirm Oliva Gibb’s mission to foster a people-first workplace where excellence and purpose go hand in hand.With offices in Houston, Columbus, OH, Lafayette, LA, Midland, TX, Oklahoma City, and San Antonio, Oliva Gibbs continues to set itself apart through its commitment to talent, culture, and industry-focused legal service.About Oliva GibbsOliva Gibbs is a national law firm focused exclusively on oil and gas law. The firm’s attorneys include former landmen, in-house counsel, and board-certified oil and gas specialists who provide strategic counsel on title, transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. With decades of combined industry experience, the firm delivers clear legal solutions for operators, mineral owners, and energy investors nationwide.

