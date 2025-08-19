Demolition Starts on Central Albany Warehouse

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Removing Albany's ‘biggest eyesore’ with the demolition of the Central Warehouse is a long-awaited step in the development of Downtown Albany – and its first step in critical revitalization. As we begin to drive the rebirth of Downtown Albany with Governor Hochul's historic $400 million investment in our Capital City, removing this monstrosity will change the face of the City of Albany. This development, along with ongoing efforts to reimagine 787, make crucial updates to the Empire State Plaza, and modernize the NYS Museum, will only begin to unleash Downtown's economic potential. This long-stagnant location will now be free for a litany of new development opportunities – including the potential unearthing of the original Lock One of the Erie Canal located just across the street from Central Warehouse. I commend Governor Hochul and my colleagues at the City and County for recognizing the importance of developing this site and for making this a part of a general investment in Albany.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Albany’s most notorious eyesore is finally coming down. The concrete walls of the Central Warehouse have been a scar on Albany’s skyline for decades, and today the long-awaited demolition finally begins. I was proud to deliver millions in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan for Albany County to make long-term investments in the community, and am pleased that County Executive Dan McCoy and the county legislature are using $3 million in federal funding to revitalize Albany’s infrastructure. Razing this building will allow for more economic development in the burgeoning warehouse district, while finally removing the hazard caused by the crumbling building to the adjacent Amtrak main line. I applaud Governor Hochul and the Capital Region state delegation for delivering the funding necessary to address the Central Warehouse eyesore and keep the Capital Region safe.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “For too long, the Central Warehouse has stood as a symbol of blight in the City of Albany. Having worked on this project for many years, I know the determination and collaboration it has taken to reach this moment. I have been proud to continue supporting the funding needed to make this day possible. Demolition marks a fresh start and an opportunity to reimagine this site. I thank Governor Hochul, County Executive Dan McCoy, and Mayor Kathy Sheehan for their leadership in bringing us to this point, and I am excited to see the potential this site holds for our community.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I’m proud to stand with Governor Hochul for the demolition of the Central Warehouse as we begin a new chapter for this space. This building has been neglected for far too long, and it’s time we invest in meaningful improvements and rebuilding that truly serve the people of Albany. The projects proposed for this location support the City of Albany’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan by generating well-paying jobs, fostering local businesses, and ensuring that economic growth benefits all, particularly working families.”