Video, Audio & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Demolition to Begin on Central Warehouse in Albany

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the beginning of the demolition of the Central Warehouse in Albany. For decades, the Central Warehouse building has been an eyesore discouraging investments and economic growth for the community. Governor Hochul is stepping up and providing $11.6 million in State funding to tear down Albany’s number one symbol of blight. The funding for this project was recommended by the Capital Region Economic Development Council to encourage community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination of blighted structures. This project complements Governor Hochul’s Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative, a $400 million State investment to revitalize Albany’s downtown core.

First of all, let me encourage you all to give a hearty round of applause to our County Executive, Dan McCoy, who fought tirelessly to get us to this day. Thank you, County Executive. Our Mayor of the great City of Albany, Mayor Sheehan has joined us — round of applause for Kathy Sheehan.

The Chairwoman of the Albany County Legislature, Joanne Cunningham has joined us — Joanne. Kevin O'Connor, CEO of Advance Albany County Alliance — thank you for being here in support of us. Joanne Parziale, the CEO of Gramercy — those people over there, they're going to make this magic happen. And my partners in the State Legislature: Senator Pat Fahy, Assemblymember McDonald and Assemblymember Romero — thank you all for being here today.

When you drive into downtown, coming on the 787, you see the skyline of America's oldest chartered city. It's really a dazzling array of beautiful buildings. If you take a look closely, there's a rich history. It tells our story and the elegant clock tower on top of City Hall, the Pump Station — which looks fantastic — and, of course, my favorite building, our State Capitol. And then you've got the iconic Empire State Plaza, regardless of what you think of that. And we have the majestic Hudson River flowing here, so at night, you see the lights sparkling off it. It is really quite a stunning view when you come into this fabulous city.

And, of course, basking in all this beauty, you come around this area and you're like, “Look what else we have here.” This building built almost exactly 100 years ago has deteriorated, declined and really been a mocking structure to this entire community since 1990 — 35 years. This community has had to endure this eyesore, and I'm sure there was actually someone who was a baby back then — who would be heading toward middle age — and realizing “this will probably be here until I die.”

It is not going to be here much longer because we're going to get this done. One day I was driving by and I was like, “I'm so sick and tired of looking at that building. It is not worthy of the great City of Albany.” And I called up none other than my Budget Director, Blake Washington. I said, “Blake, how much is it going to cost to take that damn building down?” And, of course, he gave me a number — about $10 million. Of course, it's up to almost $12 million, $11.7 (million), but let's begin to tear down this building starting here today. No more false starts, no more false attempts, no more broken promises.

So the crews are going to start. Now, of course, because if you know me, I’m like, “Okay, let me push my hand on the detonator and just blow it up,” right? Because I've done that before. That's a lot of fun. The buildings come crumbling down. It's great. It's like, why can't we do that? Asbestos — the building is filled with asbestos, so it's much more complicated. These people over here from Gramercy want to do it safely, but they'll start the work today. And so, finally, this notorious eyesore will be demolished. And, as you know, I treasure this community. It's been my home for over a decade.

You look at what we're doing, knocking down this warehouse is just — I believe the only thing holding back our full potential, and it's about removing a symbol of decay and something that I think has damaged the psychology of this community for too long. The people of this city, the people who work in the city, people who love this city, deserve so much better than what they've had to witness for so long.

So here's what we're doing: This project, but also, how about the $400 million to transform Downtown Albany? Now, I'll also point this out — a lot of people a few years ago were upset about something called the “Buffalo billion,” okay? A little jealousy, right? Do you know that since I've been Governor, almost four years ago — actually, on the 24th. Is it the 24th? The 24th. Who's counting? I am. The 24th of August, I will have been Governor for four years.

In that four year time — I didn't want applause for that. In four years, my administration has invested $4 billion in Albany — transformational projects, ways we can reconnect communities and neighborhoods, revive shuttered storefronts, and also just see the great potential of this beautiful waterfront.

We are going to do something that is so magnificent. So my view is just to say, I love this community, I'm proud of this community, but I want every single person who ever comes here — and especially if it's your first time coming, you'll never have to look at this horrible building again.

Its days are numbered and that starts right now. Let's get it done, everybody.