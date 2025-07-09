Sport, Arts and Culture hosts Joint Commemoration Lecture on the Cuito Cuanavale Battle, 8 Jul

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in collaboration with the Government of Cuba and with support from the University of South Africa (UNISA), will today, 08 July 2025 host a Joint Commemoration Lecture on the Cuito Cuanavale Battle in Pretoria. This event marks a significant moment of historical solidarity, honouring the deep-rooted military and political cooperation between South Africa and Cuba in the struggle for liberation and justice on the African continent.

This lecture will be hosted under the theme: “Unwavering and United Pact in Remembrance of the Discipline and Solidarity Displayed during Cuito Cuanavale Battle”

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 08 July 2025

Time: 15:00

Venue: UNISA Senate Hall in Muckleneuk, Pretoria.

This Lecture will be addressed by distinguished Military Veterans and a historian from South Africa, reflecting on the significance of Cuito Cuanavale battle in the broader context of African liberation and anti-colonial resistance.

Notable Speakers Include:

From South Africa:

General Tony Nyembe

General Abel Shilubane

General Titus Matlakeng

From Cuba:

Colonel Venacio Avila Guerrero

Colonel Manuel Rojas Garcia

Dr Oscar Oramas

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, will deliver the Welcoming Address.

For media enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925

