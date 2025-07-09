Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport hosts capping ceremony of National Winter School Sport Championships, 10 Jul

On Thursday, 10 July 2025, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, together with the Western Cape Education Department and the Western Cape Provincial Sport Confederation, will host a capping ceremony to send off athletes participating at the National Winter School Sport Championship, taking place in Durban.

Team Western Cape will include 118 athletes and 45 support staff (coaches, managers and other support). Western Cape are the defending champions after claiming the title last year.

The Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, will cap all members of the team during this ceremony.

Members of the media are invited to attend the capping ceremony. There will be an opportunity for photos and interviews.

Date: 10 July 2025

Venue: Lavender Hill shared facility

Time: 14:00 – 16:30

Enquiries:

Tania Colyn

Head of Communications

Cell: 076 093 4913

