Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa leads CoGTA in Tabling the 2025/26 Budget Vote to Parliament, 10 Jul

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, will lead the Department in presenting the 2025/26 Budget Votes to the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

The Deputy Ministers of COGTA, Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola and Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, will join Minister Hlabisa in this important presentation .

Minister Hlabisa will table Budget Vote 3: Cooperative Governance and Budget Vote 15: Traditional Affairs, outlining the Department’s strategic priorities, funding allocations, and programmes for the 2025/26 financial year.

This year’s budget will be presented under the banner of ensuring that all spheres of government work together to ensure that every municipality works, and that traditional leadership remains central to South Africa’s democratic and developmental future.

The Minister is expected to reflect on progress made, key challenges in the sector, and the path ahead for the 2025/26 financial year and beyond. He will outline measures to strengthen municipal stability, improve service delivery, and enhance the institutional capacity of municipalities with a special emphasis on the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM). The budget will also highlight steps taken to empower traditional and Khoi-San leadership as an integral part of governance, cultural preservation, and rural development.

Members of the public may follow proceedings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via live stream on the Department’s and Parliament’s YouTube channels, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Details of the Budget Vote presentation are as follows:

Date: 10 July 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Goodhope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town

For media enquiries, contact:

Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose

Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA

Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso

Head of Communications, COGTA

Cell: +27 66 479 9904

#EveryMunicipalityMustWork

#MyTraditionMyPride

#COGTABudgetVote

#GovZAUpdates