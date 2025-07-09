Deputy Minister Andries Nel: South African Human Rights Commission disinformation workshop

Programme Director,

The Chairperson of the Commission, Rev Chris Nissen,

Commissioners of the South African Human Rights Commission,

Distinguished guests,

Thank you to the Commission for the opportunity to make a few introductory remarks and also for putting this event together on this very important topic.

I think discussions around issues of disinformation, cyber security, threats to personal information, threats to privacy and the broader ramifications thereof on society are vital as these risks will only increase as technology advances and as we depend, more and more, on technology and increasingly live our lives on digital platforms.

In an age where information - whether it be true or false - travels as fast as the push of a button, South Africa and the rest of the world stand at a crossroads.

We are making enormous technological and online advances, but at the same time the risk of the potential spread of disinformation - and by that we mean deliberately false or misleading content - has become greater, not only making it possible to distort the public discourse, but also because of its potential to threaten the very foundations of our democracy and the protection of human rights.

South Africa is no stranger to the manipulation of the truth.

During the dark days of apartheid, the state’s propaganda machine used disinformation to silence dissent, to discredit activists and to maintain a brutal regime. The one who can control the narrative has an immediate upper hand.

The apartheid regime showed us how easy it is to create deep mistrust in other people, in communities and in institutions.

And once that mistrust is created it becomes a vulnerability which can be easily exploited – and it’s nearly impossible to reverse.

We find ourselves in the age of living of our lives online. I think I speak for many of us when I say I don’t think I have another new password in me. How many of us are completely reliant on our phones and social media for news?

But do we ever stop to check the accuracy or veracity of what we are reading?

Are we even aware of the possibility of algorithmic bias – which are systematic and unfair outcomes produced by algorithms, especially those used in AI and machine learning systems? These biases often reflect or amplify existing societal prejudices—such as those based on race, gender, or socioeconomic status.

Given this reality, unscrupulous digital provocateurs can cause havoc in the lives of individuals and in private and public entities.

Cybersecurity is becoming every increasingly important as a single data breach can destroy a company’s or an entity’s reputation.

Here in South Africa, as the SAHRC itself has pointed out, we know how disinformation can ignite violence. Disinformation doesn’t only distort the narrative, but also fuels the fire.

Disinformation has the potential to shape opinions, corrode democracy and the public trust within a matter of a minutes.

It has the potential to polarize communities and drown out legitimate voices with a cacophony of conspiracy theories and fake news.

I was particularly struck by the remarks made recently at the Judicial Services Commission by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo when he spoke about the “wanton unfounded criticism of the judiciary”, specifically found on social media.

He also, correctly in my view, says that we live in gullible society – we see something on social media, or in a chatgroup and we immediately believe it to be true.

Programme Director,

As much as we may want to deny it, we live in an age where a tweet can spark a riot.

And it is against this reality that one is pleased to see that the United Nations has sharpened its tools to fight the global spread of disinformation.

The UN’s recent initiatives, especially the 2024 launch of the Global Principles for Information Integrity, mark a turning point and aim to combat the growing threats of misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech—especially in the digital age supercharged by AI.

These principles are rooted in human rights and are designed to foster a safer, more inclusive, and trustworthy global information ecosystem. It recognizes disinformation for what it is - a corrosive force with the potential to undermine democracy and increase conflict.

Whether it’s COVID-19 and other health conspiracies or election interference and climate change denialism, the potential damage that can be caused by disinformation is immense.

That is why the UN has called on governments, tech companies, advertisers, and AI developers to take responsibility for what they put online.

But there is a very fine line to tread.

We have to take steps to combat disinformation, but do it in a way that does not stifle free speech nor silence activists nor threaten those who differ from us in opinions.

Here too we need to follow a human rights-based approach.

We need a world where media and social media platforms are transparent, not tyrannical. And where the fight against disinformation doesn’t become a fight against dissent.

I am particularly heartened to see that the SAHRC and other institutions such as the Information Regulator have taken a proactive role in protecting personal information and addressing disinformation, particularly in the context of elections.

The Information Regulator, in May last year, issued a Guidance Note titled “Processing of Personal Information of Voters, and the Countering of Misinformation and Disinformation During Elections” aimed at political parties and independent candidates.

The note outlined how to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act and the importance of ensuring the free flow of accurate and reliable information and measures to prevent the misuse of personal data for spreading false narratives.

Programme Director,

I want to wish you all the best for a very successful event.

We know that disinformation is a direct assault on human rights. It can fuel xenophobia, racism and homophobia and other forms of discrimination and prejudice.

Where access to accurate information is essential for empowerment, disinformation deepens inequality. The fight against disinformation is not just a technological challenge, it is a moral imperative.

We need to strengthen digital literacy in our schools and communities.

We need to teach people the difference between misinformation and disinformation and to be on the lookout for it. The distinction lies in the intent. Misinformation is the inadvertent spread of false information without the intent to do harm. It’s false information that is shared unintentionally or without malicious intent. For example, someone shares a piece of information that they honestly believe to be true, but it later turns out to be wrong.

Disinformation, on the other hand, is false information intentionally spread with the purpose of causing harm. Disinformation is orchestrated and intended to mislead.

We need to support independent journalism and fact-checking organizations and ensure that social media platforms are held accountable for the spread of harmful content.

And we need to enforce legal protections against hate speech, incitement, and coordinated disinformation campaigns, without infringing on the right to freedom of expression.

We need to take responsibility and critically evaluate what we read and make informed decisions before we believe something as fact.

Most importantly, we must strengthen bodies and institutions such as the SAHRC and the Information Regulator as best we can.

I thank you.

