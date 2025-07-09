Chief Outsiders Promotes Chuck Dushman to Managing Partner to Ensure Client Success

Your On-Demand Growth Engine | The go-to-market team, approach, and cutting-edge technology to drive measurable results - fast. Nation’s largest provider of Fractional CMO and CSO services to grow mid-market companies promotes Area Managing Partner with stellar record of business development

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive Services to grow mid-market companies, recently promoted Chuck Dushman from the position of Area Managing Partner to Managing Partner of the company’s new Central Region. Dushman is one of a trio Managing Partners who head the company’s three new regions, recently reorganized from four.“Our Partners and Fractional CMOs and CSOs are focused on making big things happen for clients,” stated Art Saxby, CEO Founder and Principal. “As a Managing Partner, Chuck takes on a critical leadership role to ensure client success as Chief Outsiders continues to scale.”A key element of Chief Outsiders’ success is understanding what each person in the organization loves to do. According to company leaders, making Dushman a Managing Partner recognizes his passion for excellence and contribution to client growth and Chief Outsiders business development.Hence, Dushman will now leverage the Managing Partner role with his personal strengths to keep the focus on client success as the company’s network of executive level sales and marketing consultants grows.Chief Outsiders Managing Partner RoleAccording to Chief Outsiders’ leadership, the Managing Partner’s role is vital to the firm's growth. Managing Partners are responsible for driving business growth within their region. This involves building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients to foster long-term partnerships and capitalizing on company sponsored development opportunities and regional events.Managing Partners also work collaboratively with the firm’s Area Managing Partners, CMOs, and CSOs to provide Regional and Corporate leadership, providing feedback, setting expectations, and hiring top talent within the region. They also participate in weekly leadership calls and quarterly off-site meetings to craft the strategic direction of the organization.Empowering Business Leaders to Dream & Soar: Chuck Dushman’s Impact Through ACG and VistageChuck Dushman plays a vital role in shaping the future of business leadership through his involvement with two premier organizations. As a member of the Membership and Health Committees for ACG Chicago, he helps guide strategic initiatives that support the growth of middle-market companies and M&A professionals across the region. Simultaneously, as a Vistage Speaker and Speaker Ambassador, Chuck delivers hands-on, high-impact workshops that equip CEOs with actionable strategies to harness AI, elevate their brands, and drive market-focused growth. His work across both platforms reflects his ongoing commitment to helping leaders unlock their potential and achieve transformative business results.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGears OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

