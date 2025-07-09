Eurocharm Group selects Kershaw County for first North American manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eurocharm Group, a metalworking supplier, today announced it selects Kershaw County to establish its first North American manufacturing facility. The company’s $12 million investment will create 46 new jobs.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Eurocharm Group manufactures automotive components, motorcycle parts and medical equipment. The company has more than 4,900 employees at multiple production facilities in Asia.

Eurocharm Group’s new 198,000-square-foot facility, located at 412 Groves Street in Lugoff, will be used for metal fabrication, light assembly and warehousing.

Operations are expected to be online in 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Eurocharm Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

“We see tremendous opportunity in South Carolina. Between the strategic advantage of the Port of Charleston, the developed land transportation, robust manufacturing base that attracts talent and innovation, and the strong commitment from government at all levels, South Carolina provides the perfect launchpad for ambitious businesses. We are excited to be in South Carolina and confident to build our future here!” -Eurocharm Group Chairman Steven Yu

“Manufacturing companies worldwide continue to take notice of South Carolina’s pro-business climate and world-class workforce. We are thrilled Eurocharm Group selected our state as the home of its first North American manufacturing facility and look forward to all this project will mean for Kershaw County and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today's announcement by Eurocharm Group reinforces our state's reputation as a leader in manufacturing and foreign direct investment. We are proud to welcome Eurocharm Group to the Palmetto State and congratulate Kershaw County on this exciting project.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We are excited Eurocharm Group chose to locate their first North American manufacturing facility in Kershaw County. Eurocharm Group's investment and jobs are key to improving the quality of life for our citizens. We look forward to a prosperous partnership with the company and working with them for decades to come. We are focused on bringing quality jobs and business investments to our community, and Eurocharm Group shines as the most recent example." -Kershaw County Council Chairman Ben Connell

“Central South Carolina continues to stand out as a premier destination for manufacturers, thanks to our skilled workforce, strategic location for rapid market access, and plentiful real estate opportunities. We’re proud to welcome Eurocharm Group to our growing region and confident they’ll find long-term success in Kershaw County.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Tushar Chikhliker

