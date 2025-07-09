Submit Release
Reggaeton Icon DJ Playero Set to Light Up Arlington on August 8

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary reggaeton pioneer DJ Playero will bring his explosive energy and iconic beats to Arlington, Texas, for an unforgettable night of music and celebration. The event will take place on Friday, August 8 at Al-Amir, located at 701 106th Street, Arlington, TX 76011.

Doors open at 8:00 PM, and tickets are $25. This is a 21 and over event, and valid ID is required for entry. VIP tables and bottle service will be available by reservation.

“We are excited to bring a musical icon like DJ Playero to the heart of Texas,” said Art Duran, event organizer. “It will be an unforgettable night for all lovers of reggaeton and Latin music.”

Food will be available, and attendees are encouraged to dress casually and come ready to dance and enjoy the night.

For VIP reservations or media inquiries, please contact:
Art Duran
📞 469-982-0851
Roy Thompson
Jamrock Blossom
+ +1 214-779-1557
email us here

