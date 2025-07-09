EVerged Partners with AMPECO to Deploy 5,000+ EV Charging Points Across North America

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVerged, a North American energy technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with AMPECO, a leading EV charging management platform provider, to rapidly scale EV charging infrastructure, targeting over 5,000 points within two years across public and private networks.

The partnership addresses a critical industry challenge: charging reliability. EVerged will leverage AMPECO's comprehensive EV charging management platform to deliver consistent uptime and enhanced EV driver experiences while maintaining rapid deployment schedules across both AC and DC charging solutions.

"AMPECO's platform gives us instant visibility when chargers go down and resolves most issues remotely, dramatically improving our operational efficiency," said Peter Ruzich, COO at EVerged. "We can now provide the reliable charging experience drivers expect while scaling at the pace the market demands."

The collaboration began with EVerged managing San Diego's public charging network, which required a unified platform for all municipal EV chargers. In the approved agreement, the San Diego City Council aimed to add hundreds of new charging stations at public facilities throughout the city in the next five years, approximately 4000 charge points in total: 2500 public and 1500 municipal. This initial deployment demonstrated AMPECO's capabilities and now serves as the foundation for EVerged's national expansion strategy targeting key metropolitan areas across the United States. The partnership addresses industry-wide reliability problems where charging stations can remain offline for weeks, resulting in significant revenue losses and poor driver experiences that hinder EV adoption.

“This partnership marks a turning point in how we approach EV charging at scale,” said Jefferson W. Smith, CEO of EVerged. “By integrating AMPECO’s powerful platform, we’re eliminating the reliability issues that have plagued the industry and building a foundation for EV infrastructure that is resilient, scalable, and driver-first. It’s a leap forward not just for EVerged, but for the future of clean transportation across North America.”

AMPECO's platform provides real-time monitoring with instant alerts, remote diagnostics that automatically resolve 70-80% of issues without costly on-site visits, and comprehensive analytics for proactive customer support. Beyond basic charging management, the platform enables EVerged to transform charging stations into customer engagement tools through integrated promotional capabilities, with successful promotions including free charging initiatives that drive utilization and create memorable experiences. The system's advanced partner management features also provide customized dashboards and reporting capabilities, allowing EVerged to efficiently scale operations while meeting diverse stakeholder requirements across its expanding network.

"EVerged exemplifies the forward-thinking companies driving change in North America's EV charging landscape," said Michael Greenberg, Senior Vice President Growth at AMPECO. "Their focus on reliability and driver experience aligns perfectly with our mission to provide flexible, scalable software for successful EV charging operations. We're proud to support their ambitious growth with our hardware-agnostic platform."

The partnership demonstrates how combining advanced EV charging software with innovative deployment strategies can solve the industry's reliability challenge while accelerating sustainable transportation adoption. As EVerged continues its rapid expansion, the collaboration sets new standards for operational excellence in North American EV charging infrastructure.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 160 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. https://www.ampeco.com/

About EVerged

EVerged is a leading energy solutions company specializing in renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. EVerged develops eco-friendly EV charging systems that integrate with renewable energy and smart grid technology, reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. Offering consultation, design, implementation, and support, EVerged aims to create a grid-positive operating environment. EVerged is scaling its efforts to deploy EV supply equipment nationwide, reinforcing its role in advancing clean energy and sustainable mobility. Learn more at everged.com.

Media contacts:

Marcia Degnan

Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Everged

E: mdegnan@everged.com

P: 1-703-477-3981

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.