Chief Outsiders Promotes Marketing and Growth Leader, Anka Twum-Baah, to Area Managing Partner

Nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive services to grow mid-market companies promotes Partner & CMO with a strong track record of business transformation and client success to Area Managing Partner

Nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive services promotes Twum-Baah due to strong track record of business transformation and client success

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Outsiders, the nation’s largest provider of Fractional Executive Services to grow mid-market companies, recently promoted Anka Twum-Baah from the position of Partner & CMO to Area Managing Partner (AMP). This battle-tested marketing executive works closely with Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs).“Anka has shown consistent excellent performance since joining Chief Outsiders,” stated Art Saxby, CEO Founder and Principal. “Her unwavering commitment and dedication are exemplified by the strong results of her clients and numerous awards. Making her an Area Managing partner recognizes her contributions to clients and Chief Outsiders.”According to an internal Chief Outsiders announcement, Twum-Baah is a recent winner of the company’s AI Innovation Award. As a Certified Vistage Speaker, she is a well-sought-after presenter focused on go-to-market strategies, coaching sales and marketing teams, and AI implementation for SMBs. She regularly mentors other executives, is active in peer reviews, and serves as an advisor to CEOs across the country.Focus on Client Success Company leaders maintain that a key element of Chief Outsiders’ success is understanding what each person in the organization loves to do. Knowing where they excel, they help them expand their role in that area and industry. Hence, they continue to leverage the strengths of Area Managing Partner’s to keep the focus on client success as the company’s network of marketing and sales executives grows.Chief Outsiders Area Managing Partner RoleA key element of Chief Outsiders’ success is the depth and breadth of talent provided by its seasoned fractional executives, and the collaborative way they support each other to solve client problems, through Peer Reviews, tandem engagements and a culture of learning from each other. By leveraging each marketing and sales consultant’s strengths, Area Managing Partners can help more small to mid-market businesses accelerate growth and succeed in achieving their business goals. According to Chief Outsiders’ leadership, the Area Managing Partner’s role is vital to the firm's growth. AMPs work collaboratively with the firm's Managing Partners, CMOs, and CSOs to ensure successful pursuit and execution of opportunities.A Strong Track Record Of Leadership & GrowthAt Chief Outsiders, Twum-Baah often serves clients within Financial Services, Professional Services, Technology, and Retail/eCommerce spaces. In a short time, she’s been able to drive significant revenue through scaling marketing and sales organizations, identifying upwards of $12 million in cost savings, decreasing product speed to marketing, and developing competitive go-to-market strategies to capture market share for her clients. Moreover, Twum-Baah has become a highly sought-after coach in building high-performing teams, pairing the efforts of marketing, sales, product, operations, and finance.Prior to Chief Outsiders, Twum-Baah has worked with notable Fortune 500 companies as well as growth-stage small businesses. She honed her marketing chops at American Express where she was part of the incubator team to launch American Express Business Insights, eventually was promoted to lead international loyalty and co-branded card programs, based out of the London office. With Marriott International-Asia Pacific, she drove a 64% increase in topline revenue and was part of the global marketing leadership team. As CMO for a mid-sized professional services firm; Twum-Baah led re-branding efforts including creative design, search/SEO, organic traffic management, product placement, interactive content, and multi-audience campaigns to drive customer acquisition across 6 brands (post-acquisition). Through her efforts she drove +112% MoM pipeline growth, 6 new logos in 8 months.Twum-Baah earned a BA in Political Science and Economics at The University of Chicago. In addition she has studied at the London School of Economics focusing on International Trade, Labor Economics, and Organizational Management. Twum-Baah holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business where she was a Rath Foundation Scholar. As a frequent Guest Lecturer, Member of The University of Chicago Alumni Board, and coach for Founders at The University’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship, she continues to be active in key communities.About Chief OutsidersMid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.Team Outsiders™ leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGears OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team Outsiders. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth Gears™ process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.