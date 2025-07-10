Apex Group strengthens its global compliance with John Amberg appointment

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or “the Group”), the leading global financial services provider, announces the appointment of John Amberg as Chief Compliance Officer. Based in New York, this strategic hire underscores Apex Group’s continued commitment to robust compliance as it continues its global expansion.With over 25 years of experience across compliance, legal, and regulatory affairs, John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Apex Group. He most recently served as Global Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer at Northern Trust Corporation and previously held roles as Deputy General Counsel at Northern Trust, Head of Commercial Litigation at Motorola Solutions, and Assistant Chief Litigation Counsel at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He began his legal career at Kirkland & Ellis, becoming a partner in 2005.John Amberg, Chief Compliance Officer at Apex Group, said:"I am excited to join Apex Group to advance its compliance mission around the world and to ensure the firm continues to adhere to the highest standards of integrity. Our skilled compliance team members represent Apex Group's best ideals as it continues its growth trajectory at this important time in the firm's history."We are in a period of rapid change across the financial services industry -- new technologies, evolving regulatory standards and rising client expectations. We will succeed by maintaining and building trust through consistency, collaboration and shared cultural purpose with our business and operations teams, our clients, and our regulators."Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, commented:"John’s appointment reflects our continued focus on excellence in governance, risk, and compliance. As we grow across jurisdictions and product lines, having an experienced leader on board like John ensures we maintain our commitment to integrity and transparency. His leadership will be pivotal as we navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and continue to deliver value to our clients worldwide."-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.Newsroom

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.