Diverse Biotech Inc. Receives Landmark USPTO Patent Allowance for Disruptive Dual-Action Therapeutic Class

This Novel Patent Opens up new Class of Drugs Signaling Significant and Untouched Market Opportunity in Disease Treatment

This patent does not just represent a new molecule; it establishes an entirely new class of drugs with unprecedented therapeutic potential.” — William Fisher

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diverse Biotech Inc., a pioneering biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of innovative drug development, today announced a pivotal milestone with the receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent allowance secures intellectual property protection for a groundbreaking new class of antibiotic-type conjugate molecules, poised to create an entirely novel category of therapeutics. This landmark achievement underscores Diverse Biotech's disruptive potential and robust value proposition for investors, offering transformative approaches to challenging diseases.The allowed patent details innovative multifunctional conjugate molecules, ingeniously designed to combine a β-lactam antibiotic component with a cannabinoid component, covalently linked. This sophisticated architecture represents a significant advancement over traditional single-target therapies, creating a dual-mechanism of action that promises enhanced therapeutic efficacy and precisely targeted delivery.Unlike conventional prodrugs, which typically deliver a single active agent, our disclosed conjugate molecules are engineered to deliver synergistic therapeutic benefits via distinct mechanisms. The core of this innovation lies in their precise design: the covalent binding of the β-lactam antibiotic component to its specific biological target (e.g., a penicillin-binding protein, PBP, in bacteria) triggers the controlled, localized release of the cannabinoid. This strategic local release then empowers the cannabinoid to exert a second, complementary therapeutic effect. In certain embodiments, the linker itself facilitates the simultaneous release of both therapeutic components, ensuring their combined beneficial impacts. This integrated, synergistic approach is designed to maximize therapeutic outcomes across a spectrum of indications.The scientific underpinning for this novel drug class is rooted in critical biological pathways, particularly the generation and impact of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) in cellular health and disease. ROS, including superoxide (O2⋅−), hydrogen peroxide (H2O2), and highly destructive hydroxyl radicals (OH⋅), are integral to normal physiological processes but can become damaging in excess, leading to cellular damage and triggering apoptosis (programmed cell death). Notably, various therapeutic agents, including conventional antibiotics and chemotherapeutics, are known to induce apoptosis, often mediated through ROS generation.Compelling research has shown that all classes of bactericidal antibiotics, regardless of their primary target, promote the generation of lethal hydroxyl radicals in both Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, contributing significantly to their antimicrobial action. Adding a powerful synergistic layer, cannabinoids have also demonstrated a remarkable ability to promote ROS production and induce apoptosis. For example, Cannabidiol ( CBD ), a non-toxic and non-psychoactive cannabinoid, has shown promising anti-tumor activity in multiple cancer types. Its mechanism involves inducing ROS, which has been observed to reduce glutathione (a key antioxidant) and activate caspases involved in apoptotic pathways. Similarly, Cannabigerol (CBG), another non-psychotropic cannabinoid, exhibits potent anti-tumor activity by selectively increasing ROS production and influencing the inflammatory microenvironment.The patented technology exemplifies this innovative approach using cannabidiol as the cannabinoid component and a cephalosporin as the β-lactam antibiotic. This illustrative conjugate molecule targets a penicillin-binding protein (PBP), showcasing the potential for highly precise, targeted delivery and localized dual-action therapy."This Notice of Allowance is a transformative achievement for Diverse Biotech, profoundly enhancing our intellectual property portfolio and validating our innovative R&D capabilities," stated William Fisher, Chairman of Diverse Biotech Inc. "This patent does not just represent a new molecule; it establishes an entirely new class of drugs with unprecedented therapeutic potential. By synergistically combining the proven power of β-lactam antibiotics with the emerging, complementary benefits of cannabinoids through a targeted delivery system, we are creating a unique competitive advantage. This unlocks significant market opportunities for treating intractable infections, various forms of cancer, and potentially other diseases where conventional approaches fall short. We believe this represents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking to participate in the next wave of biopharmaceutical innovation, and we are poised to rapidly advance these molecules through preclinical and clinical development to deliver substantial value to our shareholders and patients worldwide."Diverse Biotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on this intellectual property, with plans to accelerate the preclinical and clinical development of these novel therapeutics. This patent solidifies Diverse Biotech's leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation and enhances the long-term value of its pipeline.About Diverse Biotech Inc.: Diverse Biotech Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for significant unmet medical needs. With a robust intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to scientific excellence, Diverse Biotech aims to create transformative medicines that generate substantial shareholder value and profoundly improve human health.Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Diverse Biotech's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Diverse Biotech. When used in this press release, the words "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "should," "seek," "aim," "plan," "predict," "could," "will," "may," "target," and similar expressions or the negative forms of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to develop and commercialize products, the effectiveness of the Company's patent protection, the effect of changes in regulations and laws, and the Company's ability to retain and attract skilled personnel. Diverse Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

