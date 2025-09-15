Diverse Biotech Inc. Initiates Regulation D Private Placement to Fund Accelerated Development of new Antibiotic Class

A Whole New Class of Drugs Unlocking Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diverse Biotech Inc., a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing significant unmet medical needs, today announced the initiation of a Regulation D Private Placement offering for accredited investors. The capital raised will fund accelerated research and development efforts for its recently patent-allowed, groundbreaking new class of β-lactam antibiotic conjugate molecules, poised to revitalize a broad spectrum of antibiotics rendered ineffective by drug resistance.The global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents one of the most pressing public health threats of our time. Decades of antibiotic overuse have led to the widespread emergence of drug-resistant bacteria, rendering many once-potent, life-saving antibiotics ineffective. This escalating challenge has created a critical unmet medical need, leaving clinicians with dwindling options to combat increasingly resilient pathogens and leading to dire consequences for patient outcomes and healthcare economics. The market for new and effective antibiotics is substantial, driven by this urgent global health imperative.Diverse Biotech’s patented dual-action therapeutic class offers a revolutionary solution to breathe new life into many of these previously written-off antibiotics. As detailed in our recent USPTO patent allowance, our innovative multifunctional conjugate molecules combine a β-lactam antibiotic component with a cannabinoid component, linked covalently. This sophisticated design ensures that upon the β-lactam's binding to its bacterial target, a precisely controlled, localized release of the cannabinoid occurs. This strategic release allows the cannabinoid to exert a second, complementary therapeutic benefit, notably by promoting Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) production, which has been shown to induce lethal effects in bacteria and exhibit anti-tumor activity in other contexts.This novel mechanism holds the potential to overcome existing resistance mechanisms, effectively re-sensitizing bacteria to established β-lactam antibiotics. By creating an entirely new pathway for therapeutic action, Diverse Biotech aims to restore the efficacy of a vast array of existing antibiotics that have succumbed to resistance, transforming them from obsolete treatments into powerful new tools in the fight against infections.The market implications of successfully bringing this technology to commercialization are immense. The ability to revitalize numerous antibiotics, which have already undergone extensive development and regulatory approval processes in their original form, represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity. This includes not only addressing the urgent need for new treatments for drug-resistant infections but also unlocking the value of a vast library of proven compounds that can once again become effective."This Regulation D Private Placement marks a pivotal moment for Diverse Biotech and an exceptional opportunity for accredited investors," stated William Fisher, Chairman of Diverse Biotech Inc. "Our recently allowed USPTO patent for this dual-action β-lactam antibiotic class is more than just an intellectual property achievement; it's a blueprint for disrupting the antimicrobial resistance crisis. In the investment community, there's a call to prioritize investments that truly make a difference. We are not just developing a new drug; we are developing a platform that can re-energize an entire class of therapeutics crucial to global health. The highly unmet need for effective antibiotics, coupled with the immense market potential of revitalizing proven, yet resistant, drugs, positions Diverse Biotech for significant growth and shareholder value creation. We invite accredited investors to join us in funding this transformative opportunity."Diverse Biotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on this intellectual property and market opportunity. The proceeds from this private placement will accelerate critical preclinical and clinical development, bringing these highly anticipated therapies closer to patients and unlocking substantial shareholder value.About Diverse Biotech Inc.: Diverse Biotech Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for significant unmet medical needs. With a robust intellectual property portfolio and a commitment to scientific excellence, Diverse Biotech aims to create transformative medicines that generate substantial shareholder value and profoundly improve human health.Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Diverse Biotech's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Diverse Biotech. When used in this press release, the words "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "should," "seek," "aim," "plan," "predict," "could," "will," "may," "target," and similar expressions or the negative forms of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to develop and commercialize products, the effectiveness of the Company's patent protection, the effect of changes in regulations and laws, and the Company's ability to retain and attract skilled personnel. Diverse Biotech undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

