Female Litigator and Estate Attorney Sylvia Di Pietro Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sylvia Di Pietro is an eminent attorney and the founder of her own law firm. She carries the nickname Female Litigator and is a tireless advocate for women and their many needs, particularly in the area of trusts and estates. She has been honored many times for her achievements, which include being a member of Community Board 5, District Leader of the 75 Assembly District, VP of the New York Women’s Bar Association and Board member of the New York County Bar Association and Chair of Education of the NYS Bar Association. She is also the proud recipient of the Jack Lerner Award for Excellence in Continuing Legal Education and in 2022 a recipient of a NYS Senate Proclamation from the New York Senate for her tireless efforts.

Sylvia is often an educator, speaker, and panel member of litigation activities related to advanced directives, health proxies, power of attorney, trust accounts and other estate planning documentation that are so valuable to women--particularly in an era where they might be a first, second, third, or ex-wife with dependents and unsatisfied financial needs. The work she is doing to raise awareness and represent women led to her being named one of the radio production team’s Empowering Women in America.

Sylvia worked in business and other law firms before forming her own. She concentrates on representing for Article 9 Mental Health, Elder Law, Article 81 and 83 Guardianship and other nuptial, probate, and financial planning matters. She is a native New Yorker admitted to the Eastern and Southern District Courts. She began her career studies at Brooklyn Law School and was a former adjunct professor there as well.

“We are an aging population, and the baby boomers are in their 60s now. Women control the money, but they might not be doing all they need to do to take care of it. Health planning, estate planning, and money for the future are all so essential. But when I speak and ask women to raise their hands, you’d be surprised at how many do not yet have a health proxy or an estate plan.”

Sylvia address topics such as who will make decisions for you, do you know where to find the forms you need, who will be the custodial parent of a special needs child, are you taking care of yourself as well as others, and what are your assets and goals? She probes into what assets do you and your spouse own, and which will you get versus the ex-wife? Do you expect your kids to go to college and who will pay? Who will be the witness to the legal documents (not allowed to be the beneficiary)? She admits these are not easy questions to reflect on, but if you ignore them it will only cost you later. Creating a financial plan for a healthy future and retirement era, she says, can start as early for women as in their 20s.

Sylvia cites many interesting statistics on women and their financial plans. She notes that by 2030 women will control 67% of the nation’s wealth but have little to no knowledge of estate planning. Long term care, in particular, is an overlooked area. Many women also lose earning power because of the years they devote to child rearing, and also they tend to make less than men in the same job function.

Sylvia delights in supporting them on their learning and financial planning journey. Sometimes it is as simple as making all the family’s assets into joint accounts, or ensuring they are the beneficiary of an IRA or 401K account.

Sylvia is testament to women who need to look out for themselves. She became a single parent at a very early age in college, yet still managed to save, sock away, and buy her first home at the age of 25. Today she is a grandmother, still moving assets around to support the growing family’s emerging needs.

Sylvia has long been a promoter of female causes and has also enjoyed a successful political career while practicing law. Her ideas and solid advice are not reserved for women only though! She shares her wisdom as a former adjunct professor in elder law, guardianship, and related estate matters. Hear more of her noteworthy ideas in this July podcast.

