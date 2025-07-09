Carbon Numbers Recognised with Honeywell UK Building Automation Growth Award

Caroline and Neil Fright (left) receive their Growth Award from Honeywell Carolin and Neil Fright, co-founders of Carbon Numbers with their Honeywell Growth Award

Recognised for driving sustainable transformation through connected building solutions

COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tendring Company Wins Honeywell UK Building Automation Growth AwardElmstead Market-based Carbon Numbers has been awarded the 2024 Growth Award by Honeywell in recognition of its outstanding contribution to sustainable building management, and the advancement of smart technologies across the built environment.Presented at Honeywell’s UK Partner Growth Summit, the award highlights Carbon Numbers’ impact as a long-standing partner in driving innovation, improving building performance, and enabling measurable carbon and cost savings through building energy management systems (BEMS), lighting, and control technologies.“I would like to extend my congratulations to Carbon Numbers for receiving a growth award at the recent UK Building Automation Growth Summit,” said Ross Baxter, Partner Channel Sales Leader for Honeywell UK and Ireland.“Carbon Numbers continues to innovate by leveraging Honeywell technologies, all while staying true to their core culture and values. This commitment ensures that their customers’ sites are not only safer but also more eco-friendly and sustainable.”The event explored best practice in building automation and energy efficiency, including the launch of Honeywell’s latest Trend IQ5 controller. Designed to support the integration of increasingly complex building systems, the IQ5 reflects a shift towards open, secure, and scalable infrastructure, enabling facilities professionals to manage building performance more effectively through intelligent, connected solutions.Carbon Numbers has embedded this ethos of intelligent integration across a portfolio spanning education, healthcare, public sector, commercial and retail estates. By combining engineering expertise with stakeholder-led analysis and reporting, the company supports clients in identifying energy-saving opportunities, optimising plant performance, and maintaining visibility over live building data to reduce environmental impact.Since 2012, Carbon Numbers has helped clients save over £45 million through intelligent building upgrades, from retrofit lighting and HVAC control to demand-led maintenance and ISO 50001-aligned performance strategies. Its commitment to measurable outcomes and continuous improvement has made it a trusted delivery partner for universities, NHS Trusts, government departments, global brands, and local authorities.“This recognition from Honeywell affirms our belief that sustainability and building intelligence go hand in hand,” said Caroline Fright, Managing Director of Carbon Numbers.“We are proud to work with forward-thinking facilities professionals to deliver connected environments that save energy, cut carbon and improve performance - not just for compliance, but for the future of our buildings and the people who use them.”For media enquiries, please contact the Carbon Numbers Press Office: Kate Everett, kate@twi.agency | 01473 326907

