Announcing the Winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards

Bulldog Reporter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry.RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulldog Reporter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry over the past year.
Renowned as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique and media-savvy evaluation of the most exceptional campaigns, individuals, and agencies in the field. For more than three decades, the program has celebrated those who advance the industry through innovation, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.
Each year, the Bulldog PR Awards honor a Grand Prize winner in each major category, highlighting work that stands out. To qualify for a Grand Prize, applicants must have entered multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.
This year’s Grand Prize winners are:
More Plants on Plates Illinois by Stomping Ground Strategies for Best Campaign of 2024
Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for PR Star of 2024
Vicarious PR for Best PR Agency of 2024
“What fascinated me about judging this year’s contest is the steady hand of veteran leaders at legacy firms. They nurture their teams and can articulately explain to clients why the firm’s creative work is vital,” says longtime Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer with The (Portland) Oregonian. “I was also pleased to see the emergence of the next generation of young leaders, and the birth of new firms with new ideas.”
“This year’s Bulldog Awards nominees set a high bar for excellence. The winners leveraged sharper data insights and created a genuine emotional connection with their audiences. But in the end, of course, it was all about results—which, frankly, were impressive,” says veteran Bulldog Awards judge and syndicated columnist Christopher Elliott.
“Another terrific year of entries showcasing the sheer talent and ingenuity in PR, from the creative brainstorming these teams engage in the brilliant strategies and execution that follow,” says Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and awards judge. “I’m always amazed to see so many new approaches in these campaigns, how effectively firms are incorporating new tools and technologies, and achieving such remarkable results.”
“The level of talent and creativity in the PR/marketing industry—as seen in all these entries—is at an all-time high. Being a judge allows me to see behind the scenes, and that is where the hard work and magic takes place,” adds Hallman. “Congratulations to all the winners.”
The fact that the Bulldog PR Awards are judged exclusively by working journalists sets them apart from other industry awards programs, ensuring winners that their entries not only validate their exceptional work for clients, but that these firms are valuable media partners to reporters and editors—a media-savvy differentiator and unique benchmark of excellence that recognizes and highlights skills like creative storytelling and the innovative use of data-driven insights and new tools like AI.
Since the program’s founding in the 1990s, the Bulldog Awards has honored excellence in PR campaigns—from large-scale, national efforts with big budgets to locally-focused, cause-driven initiatives that are evaluated from the original brainstorming sessions and strategic planning and goal-setting stages through the execution, pivots and diversions, obstacles overcome, and finally the results achieved and impact on client success—as well as the individual agencies and practitioners that drive their success. Campaigns are submitted in a wide range of categories, from crisis management and thought leadership to diversity and brand purpose endeavors, along with a variety of industry-specific selections for both B2B and B2C clients.
The full list of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards winners is below. To learn more about the Bulldog PR Awards, visit bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines and upcoming awards programs.
Campaign Categories
Grand Prize – Best Campaign of 2024
Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates Illinois
Best Integration of PR and Marketing
Gold: Edelman Italy – Knorr, “Regenerate your Vibes”
Silver: Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates Illinois
Bronze: (W)right On Communications – Outreach Program to Support a $5.5-Billion Legal Settlement
Best Arts & Entertainment Campaign
Gold: Coriolis Company
Best Healthcare Campaign
Gold: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with MediaSource – The Parental Loneliness Epidemic
Silver: The Abbi Agency – Nevada Health Link 2024-25 Open Enrollment Campaign
Bronze: VSC PR – Baby or Your Money Back
Best Business to Business (B2B) Campaign
Gold: Wireside Communications – Sygnia
Silver: French/West/Vaughan – FWV Helps Eaton Let Media Drive Into The Future of Electric Trucks
Silver: Tier One Partners
Bronze: Wireside Communications – NTT Upgrade 2024
Best Technology/Software Campaign
Gold: Red Fan Communications for S&S Activewear
Silver: Coyne PR – Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with Rejoyn
Bronze: Wireside Communications – Enfabrica
Best Financial Services Campaign
Gold: French/West/Vaughan – FWV Secures Positive Results for Combination Announcement of Two Credit Union Industry Powerhouses
Silver: Havas Formula – Chase Fraud & Scam Prevention: Back-To-School Season Scams Earned Media Campaign
Bronze: 10 to 1 Public Relations
Best Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle Campaign
Gold: Kaplow Communications x Madison Reed: Advancing the Next Generation of Women Athletes with the Team ColorWonder Campaign
Best Campaign on a Shoestring Budget
Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Lasagna Love – National Lasagna Day 2024
Silver: Clearlink – Chief of Cheer – CableTV.com & DIRECTV
Bronze: Coyne PR – Booked in a Blink: PEEPS® Sweet Suite Is a Smash Success
Best Local/Hyperlocal Campaign
Gold: Clearlink – Houston Compare and Save
Silver: Coyne PR – Fore the Win: Coyne PR and LIV Golf’s Breakthrough Year in PR
Bronze: Coyne PR – Claritin Takes the Itch Out of Wichita
Best Purpose/Brand Values Campaign
Gold: Edelman Italy – Mentadent “How Old is Your Smile: Prevention extends the life of your teeth; at any age”
Silver: AC Milan – Her Name in the Game
Bronze: HUNTER – Lysol HERE for Healthy Schools
Best Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability Campaign
Gold: elemental mktg
Silver: Tier One Partners
Bronze: SolComms LLC – Blueland: Pods Are Plastic
Best Not-for-Profit/ Association Campaign
Gold: Jewish Federation of Delaware – Together As One
Silver: The Mach 1 Group – Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024
Bronze: White House Historical Association and FleishmanHillard: Introducing The People’s House: A White House Experience
Best Issue/ Cause Advocacy Campaign
Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates Illinois
Silver: American Cleaning Institute – ACI Packets Up! Campaign
Best Public Affairs Campaign
Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies – Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Land Back Campaign
Silver: The Mach 1 Group – Texas Secretary of State 2024 Voter Education Tour
Bronze: FleishmanHillard – Fighting for Our Nation’s Caregivers
Best Community Engagement Campaign
Gold: Sterling Communications changes perspectives for a high-tech water utility
Best Crisis Management
Gold: Hawthorne Strategy Group – Communicating McCormick Place’s Strides in Bird Protections
Silver: C-Strategies – Utilizing Proactive, Strategic Communications to Guide Howard Brown Health Through Financial Restructuring
Best Content Marketing Campaign
Gold: Clearlink – Houston Compare and Save
Silver: Coyne PR – Blitzing the Region: A Targeted Approach for iovera°
Best Consumer Product Launch
Gold: Gregory FCA – MAMMOTION LUBA 2 Launch
Silver: Adobe – Photoshop Mobile Launch
Best Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives Campaign
Gold: Syneos Health – Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring
Best Global Campaign
Gold: Coyne PR – Hilton’s Global 2025 Trends Report: Unlocking the Year of the Travel Maximizer
Best Holiday Campaign
Gold: Clearlink – Chief of Cheer – CableTV.com & DIRECTV
Silver: Public Dialog – AMADRIA PARK – ‘Time for Undiscovered Croatia’
Best Integration of Traditional and New Media
Gold: Clearlink – Chief of Cheer – CableTV.com & DIRECTV
Silver: RH Strategic Communications – Achieving Narrative Escape Velocity: Shaping Forescout’s Market Position From Legacy to Leader
Bronze: Havas Formula – Chase Family Banking
Best Brand Launch
Gold: Edelman Italy – Knorr, “Regenerate your Vibes”
Silver: French/West/Vaughan – FWV and AMP3’s PR Victory: Wrangler x Lainey Wilson
Bronze: Public Dialog & Inchcape Motor Polska
Best Media Relations Campaign
Gold: MikeWorldWide – Impactful Insights: Thrivent’s Surround Sound Survey Strategy.
Silver: Coyne PR – Setting the Stage for Summit Therapeutics: Introducing a New Leader in Lung Cancer Treatment
Bronze: Stony Brook Medicine – Knowledge is Contagious: Educating the Public of Emerging Infectious Diseases
Best Newsjacking Campaign
Gold: Havas Formula – Progressive Insurance’s “Un-Become Your Parents in Paris” Campaign
Silver: SolComms LLC – Nadya, “Dear President Biden”
Bronze: Clearlink – ACP Report – 23 Million Households Could Lose Internet Access
Best Special Event or Publicity Stunt
Gold: Coyne PR – CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing Tour
Silver: HUNTER – Lysol Air Sanitizer The Germ Zone
Bronze: Stomping Ground Strategies – 2024 National Women’s Soccer League Championship
Best Thought Leadership Campaign
Gold: French/West/Vaughan – FWV Energizes Freedom Solar Power CEO Bret Biggart’s LinkedIn
Best Use of Influencers
Gold: Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates Illinois
Silver: French/West/Vaughan – Influencers Grow NC By Train Socials in Lightning-Speed
Bronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Chicago Dental Society – Driving ROI through Authentic Influence
Best Use of Personality/Celebrity
Gold: EvolveMKD – Tackling Viking’s Disease with a Pro Football Hall of Famer
Silver: Coyne PR – Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka Collaboration
Bronze: Coyne PR – MiraLAX Exposes The Gut Gap
Best Use of Research – Business/Consumer
Gold: REQ and SpyCloud – Turning Data into Headlines: How SpyCloud and REQ Partnered to Amplify SpyCloud’s Cyber Research
Silver: Say Communications & Gigamon – Hybrid Cloud Security: Closing the Cybersecurity Preparedness Gap
Bronze: Clearlink – Mobile Overspending Report
Best Use of Social Media
Gold: Syneos Health – What’s Your Legacy?
Silver: Hunter PR – BAND-AID® Brand “Stuck on You”
Bronze: Adobe – Surreal Juxtapose
Best Use of Video/Multimedia
Gold: Syneos Health – Magnolia’s Guide to Adventuring
Silver: Orlando Health with MediaSource – Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Bronze: French/West/Vaughan – FWV and Pendleton Whisky Shine on the Year of the Cowgirl
Best Virtual Event Campaign
Gold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Globally Through Sonic Central’s 2024 Virtual Event
Most Innovative Media Relations Campaign
Gold: Coyne PR – Immersive Storytelling in Hospitality: Showcasing the Best of Hilton
Silver: Havas PR
Individual Categories
Grand Prize – PR Star of 2024
Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.
Leader of the Year (Agency)
Gold: Katherine McLane, The Mach 1 Group
Silver: Dara Busch, HAVAS PR North America
Bronze: Rick French, French/West/Vaughan
Public Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Kylee Kaetzel, SolComms LLC
Silver: Becky Carroll, C-Strategies
PR Up and Comer
Gold: Rachel Davenport, Guarisco Group, LLC
Silver: Caroline Payne, The Mach 1 Group
Silver: Lilly Bromberg , SolComms LLC
Bronze: Payton Kaufman, Fahlgren Mortine
PR Star Under 40
Gold: Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.
Silver: Amanda Drum, Press Kitchen
Bronze: Alice Martinez, Zebra Partners
PR Professional Who Makes a Difference
Gold: Mary Bell Love, The Mach 1 Group
Silver: Stacy Martinet, Adobe
Media Relations Professional of the Year
Gold: Karalyn Hoover, SolComms LLC
Agency Categories
Grand Prize – Best PR Agency of 2024
Vicarious PR
Best Client Service/Client Relations
Gold: The Abbi Agency
Silver: Kaplow Communications
Bronze: SolComms LLC
Most AI-Ready Agency
Gold: 10 to 1 Public Relations
Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
Gold: Red Fan Communications
Silver: Merritt Group
Bronze: Aspectus Group
Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
Gold: French/West/Vaughan
Silver: Coyne Public Relations
Bronze: HAVAS Red U.S.
Best Boutique Agency
Gold: Disrupt PR
Silver: MediaSource
Bronze: Capwell Communications
Best Industry-Focused Agency
Gold: Vicarious PR
Silver: Vested
Bronze: Violet PR
Most Innovative Agency
Gold: French/West/Vaughan
Best PR/Communications Agency Team of the Year
Gold: Digital PR Team at NP Digital
Silver: REQ PR Team
Large Agency of the Year
Gold: HUNTER
Silver: Fahlgren Mortine
Bronze: Havas PR North America
Midsize Agency of the Year
Gold: SolComms LLC
Silver: C-Strategies
Silver: EvolveMKD
Bronze: KCSA Strategic Communications
Small Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the Year
Gold: Capwell Communications
Gold: elemental mktg
Agency That Gets Results
Gold: Vicarious PR
Silver: French/West/Vaughan
Bronze: Fahlgren Mortine
About Bulldog Reporter
Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won’t find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog PR Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog PR Awards are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals.
