Announcing the Winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards

Bulldog Reporter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry.

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulldog Reporter is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards , recognizing outstanding achievements in the PR and communications industry over the past year.Renowned as the only PR awards program judged exclusively by journalists, the Bulldog PR Awards offer a unique and media-savvy evaluation of the most exceptional campaigns, individuals, and agencies in the field. For more than three decades, the program has celebrated those who advance the industry through innovation, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.Each year, the Bulldog PR Awards honor a Grand Prize winner in each major category, highlighting work that stands out. To qualify for a Grand Prize, applicants must have entered multiple categories and earned Gold Awards at least twice.This year’s Grand Prize winners are:More Plants on Plates Illinois by Stomping Ground Strategies for Best Campaign of 2024Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. for PR Star of 2024Vicarious PR for Best PR Agency of 2024“What fascinated me about judging this year’s contest is the steady hand of veteran leaders at legacy firms. They nurture their teams and can articulately explain to clients why the firm’s creative work is vital,” says longtime Bulldog PR Awards judge Tom Hallman, Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer with The (Portland) Oregonian. “I was also pleased to see the emergence of the next generation of young leaders, and the birth of new firms with new ideas.”“This year’s Bulldog Awards nominees set a high bar for excellence. The winners leveraged sharper data insights and created a genuine emotional connection with their audiences. But in the end, of course, it was all about results—which, frankly, were impressive,” says veteran Bulldog Awards judge and syndicated columnist Christopher Elliott.“Another terrific year of entries showcasing the sheer talent and ingenuity in PR, from the creative brainstorming these teams engage in the brilliant strategies and execution that follow,” says Richard Carufel, Bulldog Reporter editor and awards judge. “I’m always amazed to see so many new approaches in these campaigns, how effectively firms are incorporating new tools and technologies, and achieving such remarkable results.”“The level of talent and creativity in the PR/marketing industry—as seen in all these entries—is at an all-time high. Being a judge allows me to see behind the scenes, and that is where the hard work and magic takes place,” adds Hallman. “Congratulations to all the winners.”The fact that the Bulldog PR Awards are judged exclusively by working journalists sets them apart from other industry awards programs, ensuring winners that their entries not only validate their exceptional work for clients, but that these firms are valuable media partners to reporters and editors—a media-savvy differentiator and unique benchmark of excellence that recognizes and highlights skills like creative storytelling and the innovative use of data-driven insights and new tools like AI.Since the program’s founding in the 1990s, the Bulldog Awards has honored excellence in PR campaigns—from large-scale, national efforts with big budgets to locally-focused, cause-driven initiatives that are evaluated from the original brainstorming sessions and strategic planning and goal-setting stages through the execution, pivots and diversions, obstacles overcome, and finally the results achieved and impact on client success—as well as the individual agencies and practitioners that drive their success. Campaigns are submitted in a wide range of categories, from crisis management and thought leadership to diversity and brand purpose endeavors, along with a variety of industry-specific selections for both B2B and B2C clients.The full list of the 2025 Bulldog PR Awards winners is below. To learn more about the Bulldog PR Awards, visit bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines and upcoming awards programs.Campaign CategoriesGrand Prize – Best Campaign of 2024Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates IllinoisBest Integration of PR and MarketingGold: Edelman Italy – Knorr, “Regenerate your Vibes”Silver: Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates IllinoisBronze: (W)right On Communications – Outreach Program to Support a $5.5-Billion Legal SettlementBest Arts & Entertainment CampaignGold: Coriolis CompanyBest Healthcare CampaignGold: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with MediaSource – The Parental Loneliness EpidemicSilver: The Abbi Agency – Nevada Health Link 2024-25 Open Enrollment CampaignBronze: VSC PR – Baby or Your Money BackBest Business to Business (B2B) CampaignGold: Wireside Communications – SygniaSilver: French/West/Vaughan – FWV Helps Eaton Let Media Drive Into The Future of Electric TrucksSilver: Tier One PartnersBronze: Wireside Communications – NTT Upgrade 2024Best Technology/Software CampaignGold: Red Fan Communications for S&S ActivewearSilver: Coyne PR – Revolutionizing Digital Therapeutics with RejoynBronze: Wireside Communications – EnfabricaBest Financial Services CampaignGold: French/West/Vaughan – FWV Secures Positive Results for Combination Announcement of Two Credit Union Industry PowerhousesSilver: Havas Formula – Chase Fraud & Scam Prevention: Back-To-School Season Scams Earned Media CampaignBronze: 10 to 1 Public RelationsBest Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle CampaignGold: Kaplow Communications x Madison Reed: Advancing the Next Generation of Women Athletes with the Team ColorWonder CampaignBest Campaign on a Shoestring BudgetGold: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Lasagna Love – National Lasagna Day 2024Silver: Clearlink – Chief of Cheer – CableTV.com & DIRECTVBronze: Coyne PR – Booked in a Blink: PEEPSSweet Suite Is a Smash SuccessBest Local/Hyperlocal CampaignGold: Clearlink – Houston Compare and SaveSilver: Coyne PR – Fore the Win: Coyne PR and LIV Golf’s Breakthrough Year in PRBronze: Coyne PR – Claritin Takes the Itch Out of WichitaBest Purpose/Brand Values CampaignGold: Edelman Italy – Mentadent “How Old is Your Smile: Prevention extends the life of your teeth; at any age”Silver: AC Milan – Her Name in the GameBronze: HUNTER – Lysol HERE for Healthy SchoolsBest Green/ Environmental/ Sustainability CampaignGold: elemental mktgSilver: Tier One PartnersBronze: SolComms LLC – Blueland: Pods Are PlasticBest Not-for-Profit/ Association CampaignGold: Jewish Federation of Delaware – Together As OneSilver: The Mach 1 Group – Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2024Bronze: White House Historical Association and FleishmanHillard: Introducing The People’s House: A White House ExperienceBest Issue/ Cause Advocacy CampaignGold: Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates IllinoisSilver: American Cleaning Institute – ACI Packets Up! CampaignBest Public Affairs CampaignGold: Stomping Ground Strategies – Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Land Back CampaignSilver: The Mach 1 Group – Texas Secretary of State 2024 Voter Education TourBronze: FleishmanHillard – Fighting for Our Nation’s CaregiversBest Community Engagement CampaignGold: Sterling Communications changes perspectives for a high-tech water utilityBest Crisis ManagementGold: Hawthorne Strategy Group – Communicating McCormick Place’s Strides in Bird ProtectionsSilver: C-Strategies – Utilizing Proactive, Strategic Communications to Guide Howard Brown Health Through Financial RestructuringBest Content Marketing CampaignGold: Clearlink – Houston Compare and SaveSilver: Coyne PR – Blitzing the Region: A Targeted Approach for iovera°Best Consumer Product LaunchGold: Gregory FCA – MAMMOTION LUBA 2 LaunchSilver: Adobe – Photoshop Mobile LaunchBest Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives CampaignGold: Syneos Health – Magnolia’s Guide to AdventuringBest Global CampaignGold: Coyne PR – Hilton’s Global 2025 Trends Report: Unlocking the Year of the Travel MaximizerBest Holiday CampaignGold: Clearlink – Chief of Cheer – CableTV.com & DIRECTVSilver: Public Dialog – AMADRIA PARK – ‘Time for Undiscovered Croatia’Best Integration of Traditional and New MediaGold: Clearlink – Chief of Cheer – CableTV.com & DIRECTVSilver: RH Strategic Communications – Achieving Narrative Escape Velocity: Shaping Forescout’s Market Position From Legacy to LeaderBronze: Havas Formula – Chase Family BankingBest Brand LaunchGold: Edelman Italy – Knorr, “Regenerate your Vibes”Silver: French/West/Vaughan – FWV and AMP3’s PR Victory: Wrangler x Lainey WilsonBronze: Public Dialog & Inchcape Motor PolskaBest Media Relations CampaignGold: MikeWorldWide – Impactful Insights: Thrivent’s Surround Sound Survey Strategy.Silver: Coyne PR – Setting the Stage for Summit Therapeutics: Introducing a New Leader in Lung Cancer TreatmentBronze: Stony Brook Medicine – Knowledge is Contagious: Educating the Public of Emerging Infectious DiseasesBest Newsjacking CampaignGold: Havas Formula – Progressive Insurance’s “Un-Become Your Parents in Paris” CampaignSilver: SolComms LLC – Nadya, “Dear President Biden”Bronze: Clearlink – ACP Report – 23 Million Households Could Lose Internet AccessBest Special Event or Publicity StuntGold: Coyne PR – CeraVe Embarks on a Multi-City Drama Free Cleansing TourSilver: HUNTER – Lysol Air Sanitizer The Germ ZoneBronze: Stomping Ground Strategies – 2024 National Women’s Soccer League ChampionshipBest Thought Leadership CampaignGold: French/West/Vaughan – FWV Energizes Freedom Solar Power CEO Bret Biggart’s LinkedInBest Use of InfluencersGold: Stomping Ground Strategies – More Plants on Plates IllinoisSilver: French/West/Vaughan – Influencers Grow NC By Train Socials in Lightning-SpeedBronze: Hawthorne Strategy Group and Chicago Dental Society – Driving ROI through Authentic InfluenceBest Use of Personality/CelebrityGold: EvolveMKD – Tackling Viking’s Disease with a Pro Football Hall of FamerSilver: Coyne PR – Missy Franklin Dives into Kidney Disease Awareness with Otsuka CollaborationBronze: Coyne PR – MiraLAX Exposes The Gut GapBest Use of Research – Business/ConsumerGold: REQ and SpyCloud – Turning Data into Headlines: How SpyCloud and REQ Partnered to Amplify SpyCloud’s Cyber ResearchSilver: Say Communications & Gigamon – Hybrid Cloud Security: Closing the Cybersecurity Preparedness GapBronze: Clearlink – Mobile Overspending ReportBest Use of Social MediaGold: Syneos Health – What’s Your Legacy?Silver: Hunter PR – BAND-AIDBrand “Stuck on You”Bronze: Adobe – Surreal JuxtaposeBest Use of Video/MultimediaGold: Syneos Health – Magnolia’s Guide to AdventuringSilver: Orlando Health with MediaSource – Skin Cancer Awareness MonthBronze: French/West/Vaughan – FWV and Pendleton Whisky Shine on the Year of the CowgirlBest Virtual Event CampaignGold: SEGA Unites Sonic Fans Globally Through Sonic Central’s 2024 Virtual EventMost Innovative Media Relations CampaignGold: Coyne PR – Immersive Storytelling in Hospitality: Showcasing the Best of HiltonSilver: Havas PRIndividual CategoriesGrand Prize – PR Star of 2024Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.Leader of the Year (Agency)Gold: Katherine McLane, The Mach 1 GroupSilver: Dara Busch, HAVAS PR North AmericaBronze: Rick French, French/West/VaughanPublic Relations Professional of the YearGold: Kylee Kaetzel, SolComms LLCSilver: Becky Carroll, C-StrategiesPR Up and ComerGold: Rachel Davenport, Guarisco Group, LLCSilver: Caroline Payne, The Mach 1 GroupSilver: Lilly Bromberg , SolComms LLCBronze: Payton Kaufman, Fahlgren MortinePR Star Under 40Gold: Brittany Krysinski, Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc.Silver: Amanda Drum, Press KitchenBronze: Alice Martinez, Zebra PartnersPR Professional Who Makes a DifferenceGold: Mary Bell Love, The Mach 1 GroupSilver: Stacy Martinet, AdobeMedia Relations Professional of the YearGold: Karalyn Hoover, SolComms LLCAgency CategoriesGrand Prize – Best PR Agency of 2024Vicarious PRBest Client Service/Client RelationsGold: The Abbi AgencySilver: Kaplow CommunicationsBronze: SolComms LLCMost AI-Ready AgencyGold: 10 to 1 Public RelationsBusiness to Business (B2B) Agency of the YearGold: Red Fan CommunicationsSilver: Merritt GroupBronze: Aspectus GroupBusiness to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the YearGold: French/West/VaughanSilver: Coyne Public RelationsBronze: HAVAS Red U.S.Best Boutique AgencyGold: Disrupt PRSilver: MediaSourceBronze: Capwell CommunicationsBest Industry-Focused AgencyGold: Vicarious PRSilver: VestedBronze: Violet PRMost Innovative AgencyGold: French/West/VaughanBest PR/Communications Agency Team of the YearGold: Digital PR Team at NP DigitalSilver: REQ PR TeamLarge Agency of the YearGold: HUNTERSilver: Fahlgren MortineBronze: Havas PR North AmericaMidsize Agency of the YearGold: SolComms LLCSilver: C-StrategiesSilver: EvolveMKDBronze: KCSA Strategic CommunicationsSmall Agency/ Sole Practitioner of the YearGold: Capwell CommunicationsGold: elemental mktgAgency That Gets ResultsGold: Vicarious PRSilver: French/West/VaughanBronze: Fahlgren MortineAbout Bulldog ReporterBulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices, and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing, and many other topics you won’t find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog PR Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter and the Bulldog PR Awards are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions , a provider of media outreach, monitoring, and measurement solutions for PR and communication professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.