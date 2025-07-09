New Report: Despite Leading in Medical Education, New York Ranks 49th in Hospital Access

ConciergeMD Logo ConciergeMD Hospital Accessibility Across the US

A new study reveals that despite world-class medical schools, many states face a dire shortage of accessible hospitals and staff.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - New York ranks 49th nationally for hospital access, with just 0.80 hospitals per 100,000 residents.- Meanwhile, South Dakota ranks #1 nationwide with 6 hospitals per 100,000 residents.- Maryland ranks last in the U.S. for hospital access, with just 0.75 hospitals per 100,000 residents.- In general, populous states like California (#47), Florida (#45), and Texas (#25) fall behind in hospital access, revealing significant gaps in medical care across the nation.A new national healthcare infrastructure study by ConciergeMD , a private healthcare provider, reveals growing disparities in hospital access across the United States, particularly in rural areas where facility closures and staffing shortages are straining already fragile systems. The analysis ranks all 50 states by hospital density per 100,000 residents and highlights risk factors for further decline—including staffing shortages, aging infrastructure, and policy challenges.Dr. Neal Kumar, a board-certified dermatologist with an MBA in health management, is the co-founder of ConciergeMD. He understands the life-threatening consequences of inaccessible care:“New York’s prominence as a hub for medical education has not translated into sufficient hospital infrastructure to meet the needs of its dense population. Patients face some of the longest ER wait times in the nation, often waiting hours to receive care. The closure of many hospitals over recent decades has exacerbated access issues, particularly in underserved areas. Efforts to expand and modernize hospital capacity must be prioritized to improve healthcare outcomes statewide.”New York: World-Class Medical Schools, Weak Hospital AccessNew York is home to 18 medical schools—more than any other U.S. state—yet the state's healthcare infrastructure remains critically strained. Nearly 40 hospitals have closed across the state since the early 2000s, further compounding access issues for a growing and aging population.While the national average for ER wait times is 163 minutes, New York patients routinely wait over three hours to be admitted. At Albany Medical Center, the average emergency room visit now stretches over six hours from arrival to discharge, making it one of the longest in the country.South Dakota Leads—Big States Like California Are Falling BehindThe analysis also highlights similarly severe access issues in other populous states, underscoring a national crisis in healthcare infrastructure.- In California, the nation’s most populous state, hospital access ranks 47th, with only 0.90 hospitals per 100,000 residents. A worsening maternity care crisis has left 12 counties without labor and delivery units, following at least 46 closures since 2012. Meanwhile, nurse vacancy rates surpass 30% in some regions, driven by training bottlenecks and burnout.- Florida, ranking 45th, faces the dual challenge of an aging population and a fragile healthcare system. With 22% of residents over age 65, demand for care is surging. Despite modest improvements in nurse recruitment, the state is projected to face a shortfall of nearly 60,000 nurses by 2035, while hospital density remains low at 0.94 per 100,000 residents.- Texas ranks 25th nationwide, with 64 out of 254 counties lacking a single hospital. The state leads the nation in rural hospital closures, with 26 facilities shutting down since 2010. Staffing challenges are compounding the crisis: 64% of hospitals in Texas report reduced bed capacity due to nurse shortages, leaving rural residents especially vulnerable to care delays.- South Dakota ranks #1 in hospital availability with 6 hospitals per 100,000 residents and short ER wait times averaging 113 minutes. It also offers 4.61 hospital beds per 1,000 people—nearly twice the national average. Yet despite strong access, nearly 28% of the state’s hospitals are at risk of closure due to staff shortages, aging infrastructure, and limited funding, especially in rural areas.- Maryland ranks last in the U.S. for hospital access, with only 0.75 hospitals per 100,000 residents. ER wait times average over 4 hours, with some patients waiting up to 24 hours or seeking care in neighboring states. One in four nursing positions remains vacant, and hospital bed capacity is among the lowest nationwide at just 1.8 beds per 1,000 people—well below the national average.More information about the study, including a full list of sources, can be found at: https://conciergemdla.com/state-of-healthcare-hospital-access-across-america-updated/ About ConciergeMD: ConciergeMD is on a mission to make better health more convenient for all. Founded by Dr. Abe Malkin and Dr. Neal Kumar, both MD/MBAs from Tufts University School of Medicine, ConciergeMD delivers next-generation care that blends clinical excellence with flexibility. One founder is a board-certified family medicine physician, the other a trained dermatologist, bringing together deep expertise in both general and specialized care. Whether you're optimizing your longevity, seeking primary care at home or on the go, or facing an urgent health concern, ConciergeMD delivers personalized in-home and virtual medical services nationwide. Services include comprehensive health assessments, house calls, and round-the-clock virtual visits, all designed to support your health and lifespan. Learn more at www.conciergemdla.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.