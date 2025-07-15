New AI Partnership Aims to Tackle Rising Costs and Operational Strain in U.S. Higher Education

Classbuddy and Access Alliance unite to empower universities with no-code AI agents—cutting costs and boosting productivity across campus operations.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to rising operational demands and shrinking federal support, U.S. colleges and universities are under pressure to do more with less. A new partnership between Classbuddy , the leading no-code AI platform in higher education, and the Access Alliance for Education (AA4E) aims to change that—empowering institutions to automate operations, enhance instruction, and prepare students for an AI-native future.Solving Real Problems with AI that FitsWith Classbuddy, colleges and universities can now deploy no-code AI agents that integrate directly with existing systems, such as Canvas, Blackboard, Workday, and ServiceNow—without overhauling IT infrastructure. These agents automate high-volume, repetitive tasks such as routing administrative workflows or responding to common student questions, freeing up faculty and staff to focus on student outcomes and institutional strategy.A key feature of the platform is Classbuddy’s Virtual Teaching Assistant, a course-aware support tool that works inside the LMS to help students navigate content, ask questions, and stay on track. Rather than giving answers, it guides learners to the right resources—reinforcing academic integrity while enhancing engagement.Smarter AI, Without the ComplexityDeveloped by Royal Cyber Inc., Classbuddy lets institutions deploy secure, no-code AI agents that integrate directly with platforms like Canvas, Blackboard, Workday, and ServiceNow—no rip-and-replace required. These agents automate high-volume administrative tasks and respond to common student queries, freeing up faculty and staff to focus on outcomes.A standout feature is the Classbuddy Virtual Teaching Assistant, a context-aware agent embedded within learning platforms. It helps students stay on track by guiding them to the right resources—reinforcing academic integrity while enhancing engagement.“Our vision is simple: AI that’s easy to use, secure to deploy, and built for real results in higher education,” said Asad Jobanputra, Executive Vice President at Royal Cyber Inc.Built for the Evolving Needs of Higher EdDesigned specifically for universities, Classbuddy enables academic and administrative teams to:• Automate routine workflows in enrollment, advising, IT, and more• Support students inside the LMS with intelligent, course-aware assistance• Assist instructors with grading, communication, and curriculum alignmentEarly Adopter Pilot Now OpenTo accelerate adoption, Classbuddy is launching an Early Adopter Pilot Program this summer. Participating institutions can:• Deploy AI agents using real course content• Pilot in a single course, department, or program• Measure results and build a roadmap for campus-wide rolloutThis low-risk, high-impact initiative enables institutions to evaluate outcomes before full-scale deployment.Meet Classbuddy at InstructureCon 2025Classbuddy will exhibit at Booth 24 during InstructureCon 2025 (July 22–24, Spokane, WA). Attendees can explore how AI agents are streamlining operations and elevating the student experience.About Royal Cyber Inc.Royal Cyber Inc. is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company specializing in AI, cloud, data analytics, and modern software development. With operations across the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, Royal Cyber delivers innovative solutions to Fortune 500 companies and major universities. Its education-focused platform, Classbuddy, is setting the standard for secure, scalable AI in higher ed.Learn more at https://www.royalcyber.com About AI Platform: https://classbuddy.ai/ About Access Alliance for EducationAccess Alliance for Education (AA4E) is a knowledge accelerator. They partner with instructors, departments, institutions, and other organizations to accelerate learning and productivity by providing unique content, resources, tools, technology, and solutions. AA4E has been serving these markets since 2018.Learn more at https://www.accessalliance.education/

