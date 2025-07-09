North West Office of the Premier on media statements and reports regarding allegations against then Acting Premier Kenetswe Mosenogi

The North West Office of the Premier has noted the statement and media reports regarding allegations of misconduct and perjury against then Acting Premier, MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi on the appointment of Heads of Departments. It is important to clarify the facts:

No misrepresentation to the Provincial Legislature

On the 5th June 2025, the Accounting Officer of the Office of the Premier read a report to the Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance, which indicated that the administration was awaiting the decision of the Premier / Acting Premier on the appointment of Heads of Departments for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, and that of Education.

In that report, the Accounting Officer made it abundantly clear that candidates recommended were unfortunately all males. There was therefore no need to hide anything from the Committee.

Administrative processes still underway

It is also important to declare that even though a decision had already been taken, it first had to go through administrative processes.

This being the case, the Acting Premier could not pronounce on the appointments as decided then, until assurances were made that such administrative processes had been concluded. Given a proclaimed lack of knowledge about such appointments from the side of the administration, the Acting Premier could not possibly proceed to make public pronouncement about such appointments.

No basis for perjury claims

The Acting Premier did not make any declarations about the appointments in the Committee meeting and as such, cannot be deemed to have misled the Committee or perjured herself. She was however, duty bound to allow administrative processes to be concluded before making any representations to the Committee about the HODs’ appointments.

Commitment to transformation

The Acting Premier has publicly acknowledged in the committee meeting the need to improve gender representation and inclusivity in the senior management echelons and that the current statistics are regrettable and must be corrected.

The North West Provincial Government, through the Office of the Premier has, and is still making a commitment to embark on a plan of action to rectify the transformation targets as regards gender, disability and youth for the previously disadvantaged groups.

The Office of the Premier rejects the claims of misconduct and perjury as unfounded and misleading. We remain committed to ethical leadership which includes governance practices such as transparency, accountability as well as adherence to the rule of law.

