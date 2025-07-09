European CSOs Call for Better Regulation to Strengthen EU Sustainability Implementation

Practitioner-led insights for better EU sustainability regulation Chief Sustainability Officers across Europe present pragmatic recommendations to streamline EU sustainability regulation and improve implementation—delivered through the European CSO Network and CSR Europe.

New paper launched outlines pragmatic recommendations to shift EU policy from compliance to value creation.

We need to create some headspace for businesses and policymakers to focus on the role of sustainability in driving innovation and, over time, competitiveness.” — CSO Network Member

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following six months of structured consultation and collaboration, 28 Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) from across Europe released a joint paper titled “A View from Practitioners: Better Regulation for Stronger Implementation.” The announcement was made during the European CSO Network meeting, originally part of the European Sustainable Industry Summit 2025, now rescheduled to 23-24 October due to national industrial action.

The paper reflects the collective insights of companies on the frontlines of implementing EU sustainability regulation - including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and the EU Taxonomy. It highlights the real-world obstacles businesses face in implementing EU sustainability regulation, and offers actionable recommendations to better align policy ambition with operational reality and business impact.

The paper also calls for a cultural and strategic shift - recognising sustainability not only as a compliance obligation, but as a driver of innovation, competitiveness, and long-term economic resilience.

Five Guiding Principles for Smarter EU Policy:

The CSO Network urges policymakers to improve the design and implementation of EU sustainability regulation—narrowing the gap between policy and practice—and to create a regulatory environment that enables innovation, incentivises progress, and strengthens business competitiveness.

Their recommendations are structured around five core principles:

• Simplify – reduce complexity and compliance fatigue

• Align – harmonise EU rules and align with international standards

• Engage – institutionalise business-practitioner dialogue

• Incentivise – use market-based drivers to reward leadership

• Enable – invest in capacity-building and collaborative action

Three-Part Paper Structure:

The paper provides pragmatic and actionable recommendations in three key areas:

1. Omnibus Proposals – refinements to CSRD, CSDDD, and the EU Taxonomy, focused on usability, assurance clarity, and alignment

2. Connecting Sustainability and Competitiveness – recommendations for CBAM, Green Claims, and Public Procurement reform

3. Creating Conditions to Drive Sustainable Innovation – proposals to support demand creation, consumer education, and regulatory sandboxes

A First Milestone for Collective Voice:

The recommendations result from extensive collaboration facilitated by CSR Europe, with the support of knowledge partner SB+CO, and input from CSR Europe’s National Partner Organisations. They mark the first joint practitioner paper launched by the European CSO Network - an initiative powered by CSR Europe to connect corporate sustainability leaders with EU institutions.

The paper reflects shared insight across sectors and was co-developed in ongoing dialogue with EU policymakers and institutions.

Next Steps:

The CSO Network invites EU policymakers, business leaders, and civil society to join a structured dialogue on better linking sustainability and competitiveness.

Download the paper:

www.csreurope.org/cso-paper-practicioners-view

About the CSO Network:

Launched in 2024, the European CSO Network is the only pan-European platform connecting Chief Sustainability Officers with EU institutions. It serves as a catalyst for regulatory improvement, enabling companies to co-design effective and forward-looking sustainability policies.

About CSR Europe:

CSR Europe is the leading European business network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility. With over 10,000 companies engaged through corporate members and National Partner Organisations, we support enterprises in transforming for long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

To access schedule interviews, please contact:

Jan Noterdaeme

Co-Founder & Senior Advisor

E-mail: jn@csreurope.org

Morris Massarutto:

Senior Project Manager, EU Affairs

E-mail: mm@csreurope.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.