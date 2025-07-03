CSR Europe Welcomes New Board and Reaffirms its Commitment to Turning Sustainability into Value at 2025 General Assembly

CSR Europe Logo

A new leadership cycle begins as members, policymakers, and partners align on the path from compliance to competitiveness.

The task ahead is to make sustainability intrinsic to business success—not just a checkmark on a compliance list.” — Filippo Bettini, outgoing Chair, Senior Sustainability Adviser, Pirelli

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of regulatory complexity, shifting global ESG narratives, and growing demands to focus even more to on sustainability was a driver for value creation, CSR Europe’s 2025 General Assembly—held on 25 June—offered a timely platform to reflect, reconnect, and realign. As the network transitions into a new leadership cycle, the event not only marked the conclusion of Filippo Bettini’s impactful tenure as Chair but also celebrated the election of a dynamic new Board for 2025–2028.

Under the theme “From Compliance to Market Value: The New Frontier,” this year’s Assembly brought together member companies, National Partner Organisations, and EU policymakers to explore how businesses can transform sustainability from a regulatory necessity into a driver of innovation, resilience, and competitiveness.

It is a new chapter for CSR Europe.

Ten leaders—eight from corporate members and two from national partners—were elected to the Board. This diverse and accomplished team will steer CSR Europe through the coming years, ensuring that its collective voice is both practical and visionary.

The newly elected Board includes representatives from Pirelli, Enel, Toyota Motor Europe, Epson, Hitachi, Coca-Cola Europe, State Street, Leonardo, econsense, and CSR Latvia. They succeed outgoing members from BASF, Syensqo, Enel, TITAN Cement Group, and Fondazione Sodalitas, whose contributions are deeply appreciated.

This new Board reflects diversity in gender, geography, and sector, and will provide strategic leadership to guide CSR Europe in its mission to make sustainability an engine of value creation.

A Changing Ecosystem and Stronger Call for Dialogue:

Speakers including Amaryllis Verhoeven (DG GROW, European Commission) and Maria Cristina Papetti (Enel Group) addressed the need to simplify EU legislation through the Omnibus Package, ensure the right market incentives, and foster deeper engagement between policymakers and sustainability practitioners. The debate underscored that sustainability must serve both societal and economic goals, particularly in the face of global fragmentation and protectionism.

> CSR Europe: Driving Upskilling, Collaboration, and Policy Dialogue.

CSR Europe outlined its strategic direction for 2025, focused on:

• Upskilling: through successful initiatives like the Atelier Series and Climate Transition Bootcamps

• Upscaling: via collaborative platforms such as Responsible Trucking and Drive Sustainability

• Influence: leveraging the European CSO Network to amplify practitioner voices and advocate for smarter EU regulation

The newly launched Practitioner’s View Paper on Better Regulation for Stronger Implementation, developed by the European CSO Network, was presented as a timely contribution to the current EU debate on regulatory simplification and competitiveness.

Looking Ahead:

In closing, Executive Director Stefan Crets reiterated the organisation’s commitment to helping companies lead the transition from compliance to innovation.

With the European Sustainable Industry Summit now scheduled for 23–24 October in Mechelen, CSR Europe continues to build momentum toward a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

