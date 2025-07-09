Global Whiskey Market is Projected to Reach USD 148.6 Billion by 2035, Driven by Premium, Craft, and E commerce Trends

Whiskey Market

Whiskey market to hit USD 148.6 billion by 2035, driven by premiumization, craft trends, and rising global demand across diverse consumer segments.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global whiskey market is on a powerful upward trajectory, projected to surge from USD 70.9 billion in 2024 to an estimated USD 148.6 billion by 2035, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during 2025–2035. Fueling this remarkable expansion are shifting consumer preferences toward premium and ultra-premium offerings, rising demand for craft- and single-malt varieties, and evolving tastes among millennials and Gen Z.In addition, rising disposable income levels, tourism, the luxury gifting attraction, advancements in distillation, online marketing, and suitable trade laws are propelling it into global markets.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4515 Key Takeaways from Market Study:1. The global whiskey market is expected to reach USD 148,642 million by 2035, up from USD 70,877 Mn in 2024.2. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2025–2035).3. Rising demand for premium and super-premium whiskey products is fueling market growth.4. Growing popularity of craft distilleries and single malt varieties is driving innovation and product diversification.5. Increased whiskey consumption in emerging economies is contributing significantly to global revenue.6. E-commerce and digital marketing channels are playing a crucial role in expanding whiskey brand visibility.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Whiskey Market:Prominent players in the market are Diageo, Chivas Brothers, William Grant & Sons, Bacardi, La Martiniquaise, The Edrington Group, Belvedere, Beam Suntory, Whyte & Mackay, Inver House, LVMH, and Loch Lomond.Drivers:Premiumization & Craft Renaissance: Consumers are increasingly pursuing high-end spirits. Premium, super-premium, single-barrel, and small-batch whiskies are commanding top dollar as discerning drinkers seek exceptional quality. Craft distilleries are flourishing, particularly in North America, Japan, Scotland, and several emerging markets, drawing aficionados with artisanal branding and authentic, terroir-driven flavors.E‑commerce, Tourism & Gift Culture: The rise of online sales platforms and digital marketing has expanded whiskey’s reach, with direct-to-consumer models gaining traction where regulations permit. Whiskey tourism and tasting experiences—especially across heritage regions like Scotland, Ireland, the U.S., and Japan—drive global brand recognition. Whiskey is increasingly viewed as a luxurious gift item, spurred by rising disposable incomes, particularly in India, China, and Brazil.Innovation in Production & Sustainability: Advanced distillation techniques, variable wood-aging methods, and emerging tech such as blockchain tracking and AI-aging models are delivering more nuanced and efficient aging profiles. There’s growing industry emphasis on eco-friendly operations—like using distillery waste as biofuel and moving toward net-zero emissions—while ensuring compliance with GI regulations and clear labeling.Whiskey Market News:In June 2025, Japan's beverage giant Suntory rekindled its interest in purchasing the Imperial Blue whisky brand from Pernod Ricard in an effort to consolidate its position in the Indian spirits industry.Amrut Distilleries won the "World's Best Whiskey" award at the 2024 International Spirits Challenge, which was held in London in June 2024. Their signature single malt, Amrut Fusion, was the key to winning this award, as it received five gold medals in the "World Whisky Category."Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4515 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Whiskey Market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The whiskey market is segmented based on grain type, price tier, packaging, and region. By grain type, the market includes malt, wheat, rye, corn, blended, and other grain varieties, catering to diverse consumer preferences. In terms of price tier, whiskey is classified into economy, mid-range, premium, and ultra-premium/luxury categories, reflecting varied affordability and quality perceptions.Packaging formats in the market consist of glass bottles, cans, miniatures, and bulk packaging, offering flexibility for both retail and commercial consumption. Regionally, the market is distributed across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, indicating a broad global footprint and demand across both mature and emerging economies.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global craft spirit market size is valued at US$ 20.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 29% to reach a valuation of US$ 230 billion by 2033-end, according to the latest market study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR.Newly-released zero proof spirit market analysis report by Fact.MR reveals that global sales of the zero proof spirit market in 2022 were held at US$ 104.3 million. With 10% projected growth from 2023 to 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 271 million by the end of the forecast period.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Contact Us:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.