Senate Bill 500 Printer's Number 1036

PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1036

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

500

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO,

KANE, STREET, COMITTA, COLLETT, FONTANA, SCHWANK, BOSCOLA,

HUGHES, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI AND MILLER, JULY 8, 2025

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 8, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a

Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credits, repealing provisions

relating to local resource manufacturing, providing for

Reliable Energy Investment Tax Credit, repealing provisions

relating to Pennsylvania milk processing and providing for

Pennsylvania milk processing; in regional clean hydrogen

hubs, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for

application and approval of tax credit, for use of tax

credits and for applicability; in semiconductor manufacturing

and biomedical manufacturing and research, further providing

for definitions and for application and approval of tax

credit and providing for geothermal energy and for

sustainable aviation fuel; and, in application of Prevailing

Wage Act, further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Subarticle B of Article XVII-L of the act of

March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971, is repealed:

