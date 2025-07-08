Senate Bill 500 Printer's Number 1036
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - PRINTER'S NO. 1036
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
500
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO,
KANE, STREET, COMITTA, COLLETT, FONTANA, SCHWANK, BOSCOLA,
HUGHES, HAYWOOD, CAPPELLETTI AND MILLER, JULY 8, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 8, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in Pennsylvania Economic Development for a
Growing Economy (PA EDGE) Tax Credits, repealing provisions
relating to local resource manufacturing, providing for
Reliable Energy Investment Tax Credit, repealing provisions
relating to Pennsylvania milk processing and providing for
Pennsylvania milk processing; in regional clean hydrogen
hubs, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for
application and approval of tax credit, for use of tax
credits and for applicability; in semiconductor manufacturing
and biomedical manufacturing and research, further providing
for definitions and for application and approval of tax
credit and providing for geothermal energy and for
sustainable aviation fuel; and, in application of Prevailing
Wage Act, further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Subarticle B of Article XVII-L of the act of
March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971, is repealed:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.