Senate Bill 901 Printer's Number 1041
PENNSYLVANIA, July 8 - (2) Contain language that is nontechnical and readily
understandable.
(3) Explain the following:
(i) The coverage available for each level of
addiction treatment licensed by the Commonwealth,
including:
(A) Hospital and nonhospital detoxification.
(B) Hospital and nonhospital residential
rehabilitation, outpatient, partial hospitalization
and halfway houses.
(ii) Lengths of stay available for each level of
care under subparagraph (i).
(iii) The process to access covered services.
(iv) The process to file an appeal or a grievance.
(v) Avenues for accessing available public funding
if necessary.
(c) Review of notice.--Before an insurer provides a notice
under this chapter, the insurer shall submit the notice for
review for clarity, accuracy and approval to the Department of
Drug and Alcohol Programs. The Department of Drug and Alcohol
Programs shall convene representatives from the department,
Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance, the Drug and
Alcohol Service Providers Organization of Pennsylvania, parent
groups and others to review, approve or disapprove the notice.
(d) Approval of notice.--The department and the Department
of Drug and Alcohol Programs shall have 45 days to notify the
insurer, in writing, of approval of the language contained in
the notice under this section. The written approval shall be
sent via certified mail, electronic communication or other form
of communication that is agreed to by both the insurer and the
20250SB0901PN1041 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.