Senate Bill 901 Printer's Number 1041

(2) Contain language that is nontechnical and readily

understandable.

(3) Explain the following:

(i) The coverage available for each level of

addiction treatment licensed by the Commonwealth,

including:

(A) Hospital and nonhospital detoxification.

(B) Hospital and nonhospital residential

rehabilitation, outpatient, partial hospitalization

and halfway houses.

(ii) Lengths of stay available for each level of

care under subparagraph (i).

(iii) The process to access covered services.

(iv) The process to file an appeal or a grievance.

(v) Avenues for accessing available public funding

if necessary.

(c) Review of notice.--Before an insurer provides a notice

under this chapter, the insurer shall submit the notice for

review for clarity, accuracy and approval to the Department of

Drug and Alcohol Programs. The Department of Drug and Alcohol

Programs shall convene representatives from the department,

Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance, the Drug and

Alcohol Service Providers Organization of Pennsylvania, parent

groups and others to review, approve or disapprove the notice.

(d) Approval of notice.--The department and the Department

of Drug and Alcohol Programs shall have 45 days to notify the

insurer, in writing, of approval of the language contained in

the notice under this section. The written approval shall be

sent via certified mail, electronic communication or other form

of communication that is agreed to by both the insurer and the

