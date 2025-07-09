AI CERTs® Unveils Bitcoin+ Developer™ Certification to Empower the Next Gen of Secure, Scalable Bitcoin Innovators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Bitcoin continues to redefine digital value, decentralized trust, and peer-to-peer innovation, the demand for proficient Bitcoin developers has surged globally. Rising to meet this need, AI CERTs, a global leader in vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications — has announced the launch of the Bitcoin+ Developer™ certification program. This cutting-edge credential is designed to equip software engineers, blockchain developers, and crypto innovators with the skills to build secure, scalable, and future-ready applications on the Bitcoin network.The curriculum of the Bitcoin Developer certification program spans both foundational knowledge and advanced application. Learners begin with the core principles of Bitcoin and blockchain technology before moving into more complex modules such as Bitcoin scripting languages, Layer 2 scaling solutions (like the Lightning Network), SDK and API integrations, and practical use cases. The program also emphasizes hands-on learning through case studies, tool mastery, and a capstone project that simulates real-world blockchain deployment scenarios. Tools covered include Bitcoin Core, BitcoinJS, Electrum, and Umbrel—industry standards in the Bitcoin development ecosystem.Ideal for blockchain developers, software engineers exploring Web3, fintech professionals, and tech entrepreneurs, this certification provides both the theoretical grounding and technical application needed to integrate Bitcoin protocols into modern software systems. The course is available in two formats. The self-paced option includes approximately 30 hours of videos, e-books, podcasts, quizzes, and AI-powered mentorship. The second is an intensive five-day instructor-led format, delivered live either virtually or in person. Each format includes a one-year subscription with continuous course updates, a comprehensive exam prep guide, and one free exam retake.The certification concludes with a 90-minute online proctored exam, comprising 50 multiple-choice questions. A passing score of 70% earns candidates a globally recognized certification and a blockchain-authenticated digital badge, validating their expertise in Bitcoin application development.As Bitcoin transforms industries—from finance and healthcare to logistics and energy—the ability to build decentralized, efficient, and secure applications on its network is becoming a mission-critical skill. The Bitcoin+ Developer™ certification empowers professionals not just to keep pace with blockchain evolution, but to lead it—with the technical fluency, practical experience, and innovative mindset demanded by a decentralized future.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

