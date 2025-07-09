Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Deputy Minister Joe Phaahla table 2025/26 Health Budget Vote, 9 Jul
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi together with the Deputy Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla will tomorrow (Wednesday, 09 July) table the 2025/26 Health Budget Vote and present the health priorities for the current financial year in Parliament, Cape Town.
The ministry will also use this opportunity to provide update on the progress made by government to close the gap created by funding withdrawal on HIV/AIDS and TB programmes by foreign donors, and respond to the current spate of protests outside public health facilities around the country targeting undocumented foreign nationals accessing healthcare.
Details of the budget vote are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 09 July 2024
Time: 14h00
Venue: M46, Marks Building - Parliament
The speech will also be accessible through parliamentary online platforms and Channel 408 on Dstv.
