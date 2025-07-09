Blockchain+ Executive™ by AI CERTs® Empowers Executives to Navigate Blockchain Innovation at Scale

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs® , a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications , is pleased to announce the launch of its newest addition to the portfolio: the Blockchain+ Executive™ certification. This strategic credential is tailored for senior professionals, business executives, and change-makers seeking to harness blockchain as a catalyst for transformation across sectors.As blockchain moves from the margins of innovation into the mainstream of enterprise strategy, the demand for leaders who can understand, interpret, and implement its capabilities is accelerating. Recognizing this shift, AI CERTshas launched the program to help align technology with strategy. It also enables executives to navigate compliance, innovation, and digital disruption with confidence.The Blockchain Executive certification is not just a technical overview—it is a deep dive into blockchain’s strategic relevance, designed for those leading digital evolution in their organizations. From understanding decentralized technologies and regulatory landscapes to driving real-world blockchain adoption, the program provides executives with the fluency and foresight required to lead confidently in the decentralized era. Whether you're in finance, healthcare, supply chain, government, or emerging tech, this certification provides the clarity and competence to align blockchain innovation with business value.The Blockchain+ Executive™ certification is structured into twelve high-impact modules. It begins with core concepts like blockchain technology fundamentals and ecosystem features, then moves into sector-specific applications—including finance, supply chain, healthcare, and public services. Learners also explore critical topics such as legal and regulatory considerations, privacy and security, economic impacts, and future trends shaping the blockchain landscape.The program culminates in practical case studies and applications to ensure every insight translates into executive action. The curriculum also emphasizes systems thinking, regulatory acumen, and cross-sectoral application—making it highly relevant for strategic leadership.Participants will gain hands-on exposure to key executive tools such as Ganache for local blockchain simulation, Slither for security auditing, and Dune Analytics for data visualization—ensuring not only conceptual understanding but also contextual application in high-stakes decision-making environments.The Blockchain+ Executive™ certification is offered in two flexible formats. One is a one-day instructor-led session, delivered live or virtually. It includes real-time discussions and executive peer networking. The other is a self-paced online format with around six hours of curated content. This includes podcasts, e-books, videos, and guidance from an AI mentor. Both formats include a one-year subscription to all updates, access to case study libraries, and a comprehensive exam prep toolkit.Candidates complete their certification journey with a 90-minute proctored online exam consisting of 50 questions. A passing score of 70% earns participants a globally recognized credential and a blockchain-authenticated digital badge—validating their readiness to lead blockchain initiatives and shape decentralized strategy.As blockchain becomes central to digital trust, transparency, and transactional efficiency, business leaders must stay ahead of the curve. The Blockchain+ Executive™ certification ensures executives are equipped not just to understand blockchain—but to champion it.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

