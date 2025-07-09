AI CERTs® Launches Bitcoin+ Everyone™ Certification to Make Bitcoin Education Accessible for All

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions navigating the noise of cryptocurrencies, understanding Bitcoin often feels overwhelming; technical jargon, volatile headlines, and regulatory confusion can keep even the most curious professionals at bay. To address this, AI CERTs, a globally trusted leader in role-based, vendor-aligned AI certifications , has launched the Bitcoin+ Everyone™ certification. It’s an inclusive, easy-to-understand program that breaks down Bitcoin into what it truly is: practical, powerful, and for everyone.The Bitcoin Everyone certification is not a course for coders or crypto veterans alone; it’s built for working professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, educators, and even cautious first-time explorers. The course requires no prior technical skills—just a basic understanding of Bitcoin and a genuine interest in how financial technologies like cryptocurrency and blockchain are reshaping modern life.Structured across eight accessible modules, the Bitcoin+ Everyone™ curriculum covers everything from the origins and mechanics of Bitcoin to how to set up wallets, buy and sell responsibly, ensure security, understand market impact, and navigate global regulations. It ends with a forward-looking lens into the future of Bitcoin, preparing learners to evaluate its role in tomorrow’s financial systems.Learners also gain hands-on exposure to beginner-friendly tools like 99Bitcoins, BlockCypher, Statoshi.info, and the Bitcoin Dev Kit (BDK), enabling them to apply concepts in real-time and build practical confidence.Participants can choose between a 1-day instructor-led session (live or virtual) and a self-paced, 6-hour format with videos, podcasts, AI mentor support, quizzes, and downloadable resources. Both tracks come with a one-year subscription to content updates, access to course communities, and a comprehensive exam guide.The learning journey culminates in a 90-minute online proctored exam with 50 questions. Those who score 70% or above earn an industry-recognized credential and blockchain-authenticated digital badge, signifying their readiness to understand, discuss, and apply Bitcoin knowledge confidently.The only prerequisite to register is just a basic understanding of Bitcoin. No programming background required. The certification program is perfect for learners eager to explore financial innovation without technical barriers.As Bitcoin gains traction across governments, enterprises, and everyday commerce, foundational knowledge is no longer optional. The Bitcoin+ Everyone™ certification gives learners a front-row seat to the digital finance revolution, without the overwhelm.Whether you're investing, advising, teaching, or simply exploring the space, Bitcoin+ Everyone™ helps you think clearly, act wisely, and participate meaningfully.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

