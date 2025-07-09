Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China to issue RMB 6 billion sovereign bonds in Macao to support bond market development

MACAU, July 9 - The Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and the Macao Special Administrative (MSAR) Government jointly announced today (9 July) that the Central Government will issue sovereign bonds totalling RMB 6 billion to professional investors in Macao on 16 July 2025.

The MSAR Government welcomes the Central Government’s continued issuance of RMB-denominated sovereign bonds in Macao. This fully demonstrates the importance the Central Government attaches to, and its support for the development of Macao’s bond market and other new financial businesses, as well as its commitment to promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification development. The MSAR Government extends its sincere gratitude to the Central Government.

The sustained issuance of sovereign bonds is believed to attract international investors to participate in Macao’s bond market, foster the growth of the offshore renminbi market in Macao, and further deepen financial cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Macao.