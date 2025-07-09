Ace Therapeutics Rolls Out Depression Animal Models After Its Depression-Related Behavior Testing Services

Ace Therapeutics rolls out its depression animal models to accelerate drug discovery and behavioral research with reliable, pre-clinically relevant models.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced technologies and tools are central to the ongoing search for effective treatments for depression. Ace Therapeutics, a leading neuroscience and psychiatric research company, has expanded its well-accepted depression-related behavior testing services with its full range of depression animal models. This growth reinforces Ace Therapeutics’ dedication to advancing drug discovery and behavioral research with consistent, pre-clinical models that translate to the clinic.

The involvement of animal models in depression research

Animal models of depression allow scientists to investigate the suspected biological, genetic, and environmental causes of depression, and to screen for drugs that will bring relief. Although there is no comparable model for human depression, these animals may be informative for mechanisms and treatment.

Ace Therapeutics is committed to supporting scientists in making groundbreaking scientific discoveries and developing new applications to accelerate drug discovery and the scientific diagnosis and treatment of antipsychotic disorders. It has developed a range of animal models based on the etiology of depression, acute or chronic stress exposure, gene environment interaction, exogenous glucocorticoid administration, and gene manipulation. After being rigorously validated, these depression animal models including environmentally induced animal models, pharmacological animal models, and genetic animal models can mimic key aspects of human depression such as cognitive and behavioral deficits. With these models, researchers can not only examine the neural circuits in the controlled environment but also study the molecular and cellular pathways that may be crucial to the pathogenesis of depression.

In addition to animal modeling services for depression, Ace Therapeutics can also conduct depression behavior testing services to evaluate different components of depression in rodent models. For instance, the tail suspension and forced swim tests measure hopelessness, novelty-suppressed feeding measures apathy, and the sucrose preference test assesses anhedonia. Other tests to measure anxiety, including open field, elevated plus maze, and light/dark compartments, are also available at Ace Therapeutics. By incorporating these specialized depression-related behavior tests into its preclinical depression research services, Ace Therapeutics aims to refine the evaluation of potential therapeutic candidates.

Ace Therapeutics’ depression animal models coming with depression behavior testing services enable researchers to gather critical data and draw correlations between specific behaviors and potential pharmacological responses. Such advancements may help pharmaceutical partners develop more targeted and personalized treatments for those suffering from depression.

About Ace Therapeutics

With a team of experienced researchers and state-of-the-art facilities, Ace Therapeutics strives to accelerate the development of innovative mental illness therapies. From basic research services to therapeutic development services, Ace Therapeutics offers tailored solutions to facilitate antipsychiatry studies, enabling the transformation of promising concepts into life-changing treatments.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.